Bengaluru: Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Center, Bengaluru, a sanctuary for holistic wellness, launches ‘Aarogya Aahara’, a unique three-day wellness retreat from 19th September to 21st September 2025 under the theme “Where Taste Meets Therapeutic Nutrition.” This transformative program is designed to highlight the healing power of food when combined with naturopathy, yoga, and mindful living.

















Across three days, participants will experience a seamless journey of consultations, curated diet sessions, naturopathy treatments, yoga, meditation, and mindful lifestyle activities. The program is led by Kshemavana’s expert team of doctors, yoga practitioners, and wellness therapists.



Highlights include interactive food sessions such as Trim & Nourish Meals, Steady Sugar Feast, Cardio Care Cuisine, and Cook Your Cure, curated by Dr. Shilpa and Dr. Keerthika, which offer practical insights into diet as a preventive and healing tool. Complementing these are rejuvenating therapies like Swedish massage, herbal treatments, and aqua yoga, paired with daily yoga, pranayama, meditation, sound healing, and nature walks.

















Speaking on the initiative, Dr Narendra K Shetty, the Chief Wellness Officer of Kshemavana emphasized, “Our vision with Aarogya Aahara is to help individuals rediscover the innate healing power of food and integrate it with yoga, meditation, and naturopathic therapies. It is not just about what we eat, but how consciously we live.”



Through this program, Kshemavana continues its commitment to pioneering holistic wellness, empowering individuals to embrace food as medicine and wellness as a way of life.