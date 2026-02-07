How Thoughtful Kitchens Feed Curious Travellers

On a small island, kitchens have to work a little harder. Space is limited, supplies arrive weekly, and every ingredient carries a sense of responsibility. For Chef Min Bahadur Parajuli at The Westin Maldives, these constraints are not obstacles but the very rhythm of cooking in the Maldives.

“We normally have three main kitchens—Island kitchen, The Pearl, Hawker,” he explains, almost casually, as though running multiple cuisines in the middle of the ocean were the most natural thing in the world. Japanese cuisine is kept strictly traditional, while Southeast Asian food draws from Thai, Malaysian, Singaporean, and Vietnamese influences. Then there is the island kitchen, a flexible, all-day space where Indian, Chinese, Italian, Mexican, and other international dishes come together. “That’s where we can really adapt to what guests want,” he says.

Adaptability, in fact, defines much of the culinary approach at The Westin Maldives. Dietary preferences are handled with ease. “We accommodate vegetarian, vegan, halal, Zen-style meals,” he adds. “Guests come from everywhere, and everyone eats differently.”

But beyond variety, what stands out is the deep respect for Maldivian cuisine. “Because we are in the Maldives, it’s very important to develop Maldivian food,” Chef Min says firmly. Traditional dishes appear across menus, from Mas huni, the much-loved tuna and coconut salad, to Garudhiya, a simple fish soup that he calls “very healthy food.” He describes it with affection. “Traditionally, they just catch the fish, boil it with water, add curry leaves and a few seasonings. There’s no fat, no heaviness,” says the chef.

Coconut, unsurprisingly, is central to Maldivian cuisine. “Coconut is very important,” he says. “Fresh coconut, coconut milk, curry leaves, pandan leaves, Maldivian chilli. You will find these in almost every dish.” Breakfasts, curries, even everyday accompaniments revolve around these ingredients, grounding the menu firmly in place.

Sourcing food on an island comes with its own rules. Fishing bans exist to protect marine life, and those boundaries are strictly respected. “We work with local fishermen,” he explains. “They bring us non-banned fish like snapper and reef fish. If they bring marlin, we reject it.” Meat arrives largely from Australia and Dubai, while fruits like pineapple and watermelon often come from Sri Lanka. “We focus on supporting local people first. That’s critical to Marriott policy.”

There are efforts to grow produce on nearby farming islands and within the property itself. “We grow herbs, some vegetables, papaya etc. But it’s not enough for full operations, so we balance what we grow with what we source,” he reasons.

Originally from Nepal, Chef Min reflects on the contrast between the two cuisines with quiet insight. “I come from one of the tallest places, and now I work at sea level. In Nepal, you don’t have small fish like this. Coconut is also not common. But Maldivian food is very healthy, very clean.”

Adapting to island life was initially challenging, especially after working in Dubai where daily supplies were the norm. “Here, supply comes weekly. After a few months, I understood the system, the culture. Now it’s very smooth.”

Guest feedback, he notes, has been encouraging. “They say the island is small, but everything is here. They are surprised by how fresh the vegetables are, and how flexible we are. Whatever the guest likes, we try to do.”

That balance between tradition, logistics, and care is what defines the kitchens at The Westin Maldives, where food is less about spectacle and more about quietly honouring the place it comes from.