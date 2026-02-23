Virtù Takes Over Copitas for a One-Night Celebration of Tokyo-Paris Mixology

Bengaluru’s cocktail connoisseurs are invited to an exceptional night of global mixology as Copitas, the award-winning bar at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, hosts an exclusive takeover by VIRTÙ, the celebrated destination bar from Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi, on Tuesday, 24 February 2026.













Recognised for its progressive cocktail programme and global outlook, Copitas has firmly established itself on the international bar circuit. Ranked #30 on India’s Best Bars 2025 list and previously securing the #38 position on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023, the bar is known for its ambitious takeovers and international collaborations. The VIRTÙ takeover stands out as one of its notable partnerships, bringing together two globally respected bar programmes under the Four Seasons banner.









Graham Kimura, Assistant Head Bartender at VIRTÙ





“Copitas has always been a space for thoughtful exchange of mixology techniques and ideas across the bar. Hosting VIRTÙ is particularly meaningful because their philosophy of French elegance shaped by Japanese precision resonates deeply with our own. This collaboration allows us to bring a globally celebrated drinking culture to Bengaluru in a way that feels intimate, considered and truly special for our guests,” shares Sher Thakur, Bar Manager, Copitas.













Leading the evening is Graham Kimura, Assistant Head Bartender at VIRTÙ, whose high-energy style and award-winning craft balance innovation with playful artistry. Guests can expect a curated selection of signature cocktails including the Virtù Martini, Yuzu Nagi and Smoked Ume Fashioned, paired with refined bar bites such as Lobster Okonomiyaki and Virtù Fried Chicken.

An evening where Parisian elegance meets Tokyo precision, this one-night-only experience at the glamorous cocktail bar promises to transport guests across continents, one impeccably crafted pour at a time.

Date: Tuesday, February 24

Venue: Copitas, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Reservations: +91 96064 87958