Inside One8 Commune Hyderabad’s Kebabs & Curries Pop-Up

There’s something unmistakably comforting about the aroma of ghee sizzling on a griddle, the smoky waft of marinated meats and vegetables on charcoal, and the unmistakable pull of nostalgia in every bite. At One8 Commune Hyderabad, this essence has been captured and plated with precision in their latest culinary chapter—Kebabs & Curries.

Curated as a limited-period food festival, the menu pays homage to India’s love for slow-cooked gravies and flame-kissed kebabs, all while wearing the brand’s modern, playful signature. Executive Chef Nikhil Chaudhry, a Hyderabad native, shares, “We wanted to bring something rooted in Indian flavours, but still exciting and different. Hyderabad’s love for bold, comforting food made kebabs and curries a natural choice.”

While the non-vegetarian selections—like Chicken Chapli, Mutton Galouti, and the soulful Mutton Dalcha—may draw attention, it’s the vegetarian options that truly surprise and delight.

Take the Nadru ke Kebab, for instance. Made from lotus stem and coriander root, these delicate seekh-style rolls are double-cooked for texture and spiked with lemon zest. “That one’s my personal favourite,” Chef Nikhil smiles. “Lotus stem is usually used in Kashmiri cooking, but we gave it a twist. It’s creamy, a little tangy, and totally unexpected.”

Then there’s the Beetroot Shikampuri, stuffed with creamy goat cheese—rich, indulgent, and melt-in-the-mouth, holding its own next to the most decadent meat kebabs. The Papad Paneer, another crowd favourite, brings together the crispiness of crushed papad with soft paneer, served with a trio of house-made chutneys.

The real standout though? A dish that didn’t even exist on the menu six months ago. “We introduced Yakhni Pulao with mutton because Hyderabadi diners love meat, but are also curious about regional dishes beyond biryani,” says the Chef. Unlike the city’s spiced biryanis, this one’s subtle—aromatic, saffron-laced. Also served was a radish pickle tempered with mustard and curry leaves, a nod to Rajasthani kitchens, which was such a great accompaniment. They make the pickle in-house. It’s not something you expect, but once you try it, you would want to take it home.

This menu isn’t just an exercise in nostalgia—it’s also a strategy in innovation. “We test dishes at the outlet first,” explains the chef. “If something clicks, it may just find a permanent place. That’s how our bestsellers corn ribs and Virat’s favourites—like Mushroom Googly and Superfood Salad—stayed.”

As for the man behind the brand? One look at the bustling restaurant, it becomes apparent that people do come in because it’s Virat Kohli’s restaurant, but they return because of the food and that that’s the real win!

Kebabs & Curries is available for a limited time at One8 Commune Hyderabad. Go visit for the kebabs, but be prepared for many more surprises!