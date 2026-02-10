Valentine’s Celebrations at Moxy Bengaluru

Bengaluru: This Valentine’s season, Moxy Bengaluru Airport Prestige Tech Cloud turns up the romance with a curated lineup of dining and cocktail-led experiences designed for modern love stories. Playful, immersive, and unapologetically social, the celebrations unfold from 10th to 24th February 2026, in signature Moxy style.



Valentine’s Day Special with Small World



On Valentine’s Day, Moxy Bengaluru collaborates with experiential dining collective Small World to present a multi-sensory dining journey that celebrates connection through flavour, mood, and intimate storytelling.



Designed to move beyond conventional Valentine’s dinners, the experience brings together thoughtfully crafted dishes, layered sensory elements, and a dynamic setting that encourages conversation, curiosity, and shared discovery. Equal parts playful and immersive, the evening reflects Moxy’s bold, contemporary take on romance.



Date: 14th February 2026



Venue: Moxy Bengaluru



Price: Starting from INR 750



Exclusive Cabana Dining



For guests seeking privacy and indulgence, Moxy Bengaluru introduces Exclusive Cabana Dining, an intimate outdoor dining experience designed as a stylish escape within the city.



Set in a private cabana setting, guests can enjoy a five-course curated set menu, paired with ambient lighting, personalised service, and an open-air atmosphere that delivers a luxe, vacation-like feel. Ideal for couples looking to celebrate Valentine’s with exclusivity and flair, this experience blends romance with Moxy’s signature edge.



Date: 14th February 2026



Time: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM



Venue: Moxy Bengaluru



Ballantine’s Day at Moxy



Extending the Valentine’s vibe across two weeks, Moxy Bengaluru partners with Pernod Ricard for the Ballantine’s Day campaign, a spirited celebration of love, friendship, and great conversations.



Available throughout the day, the campaign features a 2+1 cocktail offer, inviting guests to gather, unwind, and celebrate connections in Moxy’s high-energy social spaces.



Date: 10th – 24th February 2026



Time: 11:00 AM – 11:00 PM



Whether it’s a multi-sensory dining journey, a secluded cabana escape, or cocktails that stretch the celebration across two spirited weeks, Moxy Bengaluru invites guests to celebrate connection on their own terms.

