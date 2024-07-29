Hyderabad santosh-ified with food?

Hyderabad, where biryani reigns supreme and the streets are alive with the aroma of spices, a culinary amusement has emerged that has left food lovers both amused and puzzled. It all began when a Twitter user humorously compared iconic brands from around the world, stating, "America has McDonald's, Switzerland has Nestlé, the United Kingdom has Unilever. What does INDIA have?" The answer? while everyone responded with iconic food spots from their cities—like Bangalore Iyengar Bakery and Hot Chips—one Hyderabadi shared a screenshot of a photo collage of the seemingly infinite Santosh Dhabas scattered throughout the city.

For those unaware of the phenomenon, Santosh Dhaba is not merely a restaurant; it’s a legend in its own right. However, the term “Santosh Dhaba” has become a catch-all phrase for many a eateries that have either borrowed the name or are direct offshoots of the original. With hundreds of establishments claiming to be the “real” Santosh Dhaba, food enthusiasts are left in a state of delicious confusion.

One Twitter user, clearly on a mission to find the authentic experience, said, “Which one is the original Santosh Dhaba? I’m in Hyderabad this week, and last time I ended up at the wrong one!” This feeling is not new as countless diners have unwittingly stumbled into a Santosh Dhaba imposter, only to discover that their hunger for the perfect plate of dal makhani had taken a wrong turn.

Adding to the hilarity, another user gave a tongue-in-cheek suggestion: “There are so many Santosh Dhaba variants that we need TVA to step in!” This call for a “Trademark Verification Agency” to regulate the Santosh Dhaba brand had everyone imagining a team of inspectors armed with taste buds and clipboards, roaming the streets of Hyderabad in search of the true culinary gem.

In a city known for its rich food culture, the Santosh Dhaba saga has become a source of both pride and amusement. While some may argue over which establishment serves the best butter paneer or the fluffiest garlic naan, what remains clear is that the spirit of Santosh Dhaba is alive and well in Hyderabad. Whether you end up at the original or one of its many offshoots, the laughter and camaraderie shared over a plate of hot food is what truly makes the experience memorable.

As the debate rages on, one thing is certain: in Hyderabad, the quest for the original Santosh Dhaba is not just a search for a meal; it’s a comedic adventure that embodies the city’s love for food, fun, and a little bit of friendly rivalry. So, the next time you find yourself in the bustling streets of Hyderabad, prepare for a culinary journey that is as much about the laughter as it is about the food.