Traditional Indian Cuisine Gains Ground in Fast Food Sector

The global fast food industry, long dominated by Western giants like McDonald’s, Burger King, and KFC, is witnessing a significant shift as traditional Indian cuisine makes its mark. Consumers are increasingly seeking quick meals that are both culturally authentic and nutritionally meaningful, driving a surge in Indian fast food offerings.

Ramanujan Ankam, founder of Food Lanes, highlights how brands like Haldiram’s and Bikanervala are redefining the fast food sector with traditional Indian cuisine.

According to Ramanujan Ankam, founder of Food Lanes, brands such as Haldiram’s and Bikanervala are leading this movement by serving regional Indian snacks and meals in fast-service formats. The growth is fueled by rising urbanization, a growing middle class, and evolving food preferences.

“These brands succeed by preserving authentic flavors while innovating for contemporary tastes. Spices like turmeric, cumin, and cardamom bring depth to dishes, while traditional ingredients maintain high nutritional value,” Ankam said. Companies like Chai Point and MTR have also adapted traditional beverages and comfort foods, such as chai and curries, to quick-service formats, appealing to consumers’ nostalgia. Challenges remain, including standardizing flavors across multiple outlets and ensuring efficient supply chains. To address these, many brands are adopting a hybrid model between street food and upscale dining, offering healthier options and catering to dietary preferences like gluten-free or vegan meals. The expansion of Indian fast food is not limited to domestic markets. Brands are targeting the Indian diaspora while introducing global audiences to the rich nuances of Indian cuisine through street food and festival-style offerings. Collaborations with international chefs and fast food chains are helping adapt recipes for global palates without compromising authenticity. “The integration of traditional Indian foods into fast food demonstrates that authenticity and convenience can coexist. It highlights India’s rich culinary heritage and provides opportunities for cultural exchange through food,” Ankam added. As traditional Indian cuisine continues to gain traction, it is reshaping the global fast food landscape, offering a flavorful, health-conscious, and culturally rich alternative to conventional quick-service meals.



