Embrace the Spirit of Dussehra with a Culinary Feast at JW Marriott Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa

This Dussehra, JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa invites guests to immerse themselves in a culinary extravaganza at The Aviary, an all-day dining restaurant, on October 13, 2024. Set against the stunning views of Nandi Hills, this Dussehra brunch offers the ideal Sunday getaway to escape city life and indulge in a delightful feast, all while embracing the vibrant spirit of the season!



The specially curated menu honours traditional flavours, featuring delectable dishes such as Shukto, Misti Doi, Chole Bhature, and more, all designed to delight the palate. Each culinary creation is complemented by refreshing beverages crafted by a talented mixologist, including invigorating Masala Butter Milk, fresh fruit juices, and delightful Lassi options, both sweet and salty.

The Dussehra Brunch at The Aviary promises to be a delightful affair brimming with excitement! Guests can enjoy exclusive pool access, allowing them to relax and soak in the breathtaking views of Nandi Hills while savouring the delicious flavours of the festive brunch. Engaging activities for kids, such as caricature artists, balloon art, and live music, will create a lively atmosphere designed to ensure a memorable experience for everyone.