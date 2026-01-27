Tokyo Skytree Town Where Winter Is All About Desserts Light and a Little Magic

As Tokyo settles into winter, TOKYO SKYTREE TOWN® continues its seasonal celebrations with a line-up that feels equal parts comforting and quietly spectacular. Following its New Year festivities, the landmark precinct shifts focus to food-led indulgences, romantic illuminations and fleeting natural moments that invite travellers to slow down and savor the season.



Rooted in Japanese traditions yet shaped by modern lifestyle experiences, the winter calendar brings together desserts, light, and culture, all unfolding around one of Tokyo’s most recognizable icons.



Strawberry and Chocolate Tokyo Solamachi® 2026



Winter at Tokyo Skytree Town begins on a sweet note with Strawberry and Chocolate Tokyo Solamachi® 2026, an outdoor gourmet event that celebrates two flavours Japan eagerly waits for each year. Think of vibrant strawberry desserts, rich chocolate treats and warming cheese-based comfort dishes — the kind of food that feels just right on a crisp winter evening.

The Sky Arena is dressed in floral wall installations and seasonal décor, turning the venue into an inviting visual pause within the city and a natural photo stop for visitors exploring the area.

Dates: January 15 – February 15, 2026



Time: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM (Last order at 8:00 PM)

Venue: Sky Arena, 4F, Tokyo Skytree Town®

Entry: Free

Belgian Waffle (Strawberry)

Strawberry Baumkuchen with Berry Sauce

Happy Valentine Tokyo Solamachi 2026



As Valentine’s Day approaches, Tokyo Solamachi takes on a more romantic tone. A series of limited-period pop-up stores bring together chocolates and sweets from well-known Japanese chocolatiers alongside brands making their first appearance, making it an easy stop for couples and dessert lovers spending winter in Tokyo. Adding to the atmosphere, Tokyo Skytree’s seasonal illuminations return with messages designed for the season of giving and affection.

Dates: January 23 – February 14, 2026



Venue: Various locations across Tokyo Solamachi

Special Lightings:

Valentine’s Day Lighting – “My Gift to You” (February 11–14)

White Day Lighting – “Thinking of You” (March 12–14)

Valentine’s Day Special Lighting

White Day Special Lighting

























Diamond Fuji: A Rare Winter Moment from Tokyo Skytree



On February 3, 2026, visitors will have the opportunity to witness Diamond Fuji, a rare natural phenomenon where the setting sun aligns perfectly with the summit of Mount Fuji, forming a glowing diamond-shaped silhouette.

Tokyo Skytree is considered one of the city’s most powerful vantage points to observe this event, which occurs only twice a year. Beyond its visual appeal, Diamond Fuji holds cultural significance and offers travellers a moment of stillness and reflection above the Tokyo skyline.

Date: February 3, 2026

Time: Around 5:00 PM

Viewing Location: Tokyo Skytree Tembo Deck & Tembo Galleria







