Three Indian Breakfast Foods Ranked Among World’s Best

India’s breakfast culture is delicious and diverse, gaining global recognition. TasteAtlas, a popular food and travel portal, ranked three beloved Indian breakfasts—Misal Pav, Paratha, and Chole Bhature—in the Top 50 Breakfasts of the World (June 2025). Based on reviews, food lover votes, and professional submissions, these dishes shine internationally.

Misal Pav, a Maharashtrian favorite, ranks 18th globally. This dish features sprouted lentils in a spicy, oily tarri-style gravy, topped with crunchy farsan, onions, coriander, and lemon juice. Served with butter-toasted pav, it offers a vibrant mix of spicy, sour, and crunchy flavors, iconic to the region.

Paratha, a North Indian staple, secures 23rd place. Filled with mashed potatoes, paneer, or cauliflower, this crispy yet fluffy flatbread is buttered and served with curd or curry. A comforting breakfast tied to home and family, paratha is loved nationwide in many variations.





Chole Bhature (32nd, Delhi’s Heavyweight)

At 32nd, Chole Bhature, a Punjabi and Delhi classic, combines soft, deep-fried bhatura with spicy chickpea curry. Served with pickled onions and chilies, this hearty dish is an indulgent experience, evoking comfort at roadside stalls or home kitchens.





Other Indian Favorites in Top 100

Beyond the top 50, Indian dishes like Nihari (a rich meat stew), Shrikhand (a sweet yogurt dessert from Maharashtra and Gujarat), and Palak Paneer (creamy spinach with paneer) made the Top 100. Indian breads like naan, kulcha, and roti have also appeared in past rankings, reflecting global love for Indian cuisine.





These rankings celebrate more than taste—they honor the stories, traditions, and nostalgia of Indian breakfasts. From street stalls to home kitchens, dishes like Misal Pav, Paratha, and Chole Bhature reflect India’s cultural warmth, earning pride and global appreciation.





Written by Katravath Rahul, University of Hyderabad, Intern.