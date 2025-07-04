Burma Burma’s Latest Dessert Menu is a Sweet Escape

Just when you think Burma Burma couldn’t possibly surprise you more, they go ahead and launch a dessert menu that feels less like a plate and more like a warm, joy-filled memory.

Called The Sweet Life, this latest offering is a vibrant celebration of textures, tastes, and traditions. Seven beautifully plated desserts — each one rooted in Burmese culture and reimagined with flair — invite you to slow down, indulge, and truly relish the moment.



There’s the Milk Tea Cheesecake, a Basque-style beauty infused with Burmese laphet ye (milk tea), paired with warm apple compote and cinnamon ice cream — comfort in every bite. Or the decadent Banana & Cashew Tres Leches, where sponge cake soaks up caramel milk and is layered with banana confit, cashew streusel, and chocolate chantilly. It’s like a hug on a plate.



Craving something tropical? The Coconut and Pineapple Crème Brûlée delivers, with its rich custard, pineapple compote, cinnamon gelato, and honeycomb-semolina crumble. The Silkroute Sundae, encased in a golden chocolate shell, hides saffron pistachio gelato and an apricot confit — a nod to the ancient trade routes that shaped Burmese cuisine.



Every dessert tells a story. Like the Flower Bouquet, a pavlova inspired by Burma’s bustling fruit markets, topped with tropical fruit salsa and coconut-ginger ice cream. Or the Berry Burst, where a coconut-jaggery custard surprises you with mango and berry caviar.



Crafted by Head Chef Ansab Khan and award-winning patissier Chef Vinesh Johny, this menu is more than just a sweet ending — it’s an experience. It celebrates the orchards and markets of Burma, the joy of fresh fruit, and the nostalgia of familiar desserts with a twist.



In the words of Ankit Gupta, co-founder of Burma Burma, “We wanted every spoonful to spark joy, evoke a memory, or bring a moment of calm.” Mission deliciously accomplished.

