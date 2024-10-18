The League – The Ultimate sports & recreational arena launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The League Hyderabad’s largest sports arena, providing invigorating experiences and recreational facilities, was launched at Financial District Hyderabad. The League is an initiative of Shree Venkateshwara Hotels Group, which comes with a legacy of four decades of thoughtful hospitality, comfort, and luxury experiences for the guests.

Spread over 6.5 acres of the carefully designed arena, The League is the ideal recreational zone where adventurous games meet palatable cuisines and savoury drinks, helping visitors alleviate stress and anxiety. Designed as the perfect stressbuster for corporate employees, families, and guests, The League offers an array of exciting sports activities, including box cricket, football, volleyball courts, pickleball, throwball, rappelling, and a cycling track. Known for having the city’s longest urban zipline in Hyderabad at 1,200 feet, The League also provides thrilling adventures like rock climbing (60 ft) and skydiving (60 ft). Whether you're an experienced adventurer or a first-time zip-liner, this is an experience you won’t want to miss. Guests can also relish breathtaking views of the skyline from every corner of the venue. By promoting a healthy lifestyle, The League encourages cardio activities such as football and beach volleyball. Furthermore, it features a sprawling 51,000-square-foot lawn, perfect for hosting concerts, weddings, and corporate events. At the heart of The League lies The Huddle, a 120-seater sports bar and kitchen that offers a variety of cuisines, including Telangana and Andhra specialties, continental dishes, and select global delicacies. Guests can indulge in delicious food while enjoying live sports on one of the largest P4 screens in Hyderabad. The Huddle also entertains visitors with indoor games like pool, snooker, air hockey, foosball, and table pool, making it a perfect spot for socializing after an active day. With private dining options for 20 and 40 members, Huddle ensures a personalized experience for gatherings of any size. Most importantly, the venue adopts a Zero Waste Policy, recycling every product either in-house or through licensed vendors, showcasing its commitment to sustainability. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. R V Rajgopal, Partner, Shree Venkateshwara Group of Hotels, said, “We continuously innovate and introduce exciting products to suit the evolving requirements of our patrons. ‘The League’ is designed as the ultimate recreational zone nestled in the IT Hub to serve the requirements of the modern-day global citizen who desires a state-of-the-art venue to provide the adrenaline rush of sports along with the serenity of a vibrant yet comforting hospitality experience. We aim to become the preferred venue for our guests to have fun, food, relaxation, and a unique, exhilarating experience with friends, family, or colleagues. We hope to provide our guests with great experiences and smiling faces.”





Adding to this, Mr. Monish R. Srinivasan, Partner, Shree Venkateshwara Hotels, said, “We have taken the utmost care to design the spaces at ‘The League’ to provide a stadium-like experience at each sports arena or the recreational activity at the venue. To further alleviate the experience, we unveil the first of our F&B outlets, ‘The Huddle—Sports Bar & Kitchen, which has the ethos of the four decades of culinary legacy of Shree Venkateshwara Hotels with a modern twist to appeal to the palette of present-day connoisseurs. Our array of dishes, cocktails, and mocktails is sure to tantalize your tastebuds and ensure you have a memorable experience with your friends and family. Dining with us is not just a meal, but an opportunity to create lasting memories through exceptional food and exciting recreational activities.”

