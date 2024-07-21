A Culinary Celebration of Telangana’s Rich Heritage

Hyderabad: In the heart of Hyderabad, The Park Hyderabad hosted a unique culinary experience, the Dashabdi Telangana Bonalu Bhojanalu, to celebrate the authentic flavours of Telangana during the auspicious month of Ashadam. Chef Satya Pandari curated a special menu that showcased the rich cultural heritage of Telangana’s cuisine. We spoke to Chef Pandari to understand the inspiration behind the menu and the significance of this special pop-up at the city’s iconic hotel.

Chef Pandari’s passion for local cuisine was evident as he shared his journey of exploring Telangana’s flavours. He emphasised the importance of promoting traditional cuisine, especially during festivals like Bonalu. The menu was a thoughtful blend of classic dishes—including mutton curry, head curry, liver fry, beja fry, and bagara rice, all made with love and care, just like home food.

One of the signature dishes, boti dappalam, was a standout. Chef Pandari learned this recipe from his mother and in-law, and it’s a testament to the rich culinary traditions of Telangana. The use of wood fire cooking added a unique touch to the mutton curry, reminiscent of village cooking.

The Chef’s commitment to using local and seasonal ingredients was evident throughout the menu. He believes in showcasing the best of Telangana’s produce—from jamun to custard apple, and incorporating them into the dishes. This approach not only ensures freshness but also supports local farmers.

The Bonalu brunch menu featured an array of traditional dishes, each with its own significance in Telangana culture. Chef Pandari explained the importance of these dishes, which are often made during festivals and special occasions. The menu was a reflection of Telangana’s history and geography, with influences from the region’s unique ingredients like tamarind, chilies, and sesame seeds.

As we conversed, Chef Pandari shared stories of Telangana’s culinary evolution, from the formation of the state to the promotion of local cuisine. He emphasised the importance of preserving traditional recipes and promoting them through festivals like Bonalu.

The Dashabdi Telangana Bonalu Bhojanalu reflected the Chef’s dedication to showcasing Telangana’s rich culinary heritage. The menu was a masterful blend of traditional flavours, local ingredients, and modern presentation, making it a truly unique experience for food enthusiasts. As Chef Pandari said, “There’s no match for authentic food,” and this brunch was a celebration of Telangana’s authentic flavours.