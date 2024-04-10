Tata Tea Chakra Hosts Suvarna Avakashan Contest With Rashmika Mandanna

Hyderabad: Tata Tea Chakra Gol d, the second largest tea brand in South India, celebrated for its rich taste in every sip, today concluded the highly anticipated Suvarna Avakasham Contest , a 90-day contest across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, in the presence of brand ambassador Rashmika Mandanna.

The "Suvarna Avakasham" initiative, which translates to “Golden Opportunity” in English, was more than just a celebration of tea; it encapsulated a celebration of moments, flavors, and the sheer joy of unexpected rewards. Consumers could engage in the contest by purchasing any offer pack of Tata Tea Chakra Gold and sharing the unique code found in the pack by giving a missed call or scanning the QR code on the pack, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

The culmination of the Suvarna Avakasham contest brought together 25 excited winners, accompanied by their guests to meet the actor who often reminisces her journey. The event by Tata Tea Chakra Gold provided the winners with a memorable opportunity to engage personally with Rashmika Mandanna, infusing an extra touch of glamour into their remarkable experience. Apart from the captivating meet and greet session with Rashmika, Tata Tea Chakra Gold also presented 500 lucky winners with exquisite gold coins as well.

At the heart of this memorable event was the spirit of Tata Tea Chakra Gold, serving as the enabler in making the meet and greet session with Rashmika Mandanna possible. As the chosen beverage of discerning tea lovers, Tata Te a Chakra Gold added warmth and connection to the gathering, fostering genuine interactions and cherished moments over cups of tea.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Mr. Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages, India & South Asia, Tata Consumer Products, shared, “Tata Tea Chakra Gold has continuously endeavored to delight consumers by addressing their evolving needs through innovation. We are thrilled to have Rashmika Mandanna join us today. Rashmika’s journey, from ordinary beginnings to becoming an iconic figure in the entertainment industry, perfectly mirrors the values of perseverance, authenticity, and quality that Tata Tea Chakra Gold embodies. Collaborating with Rashmika for the Survana Avakasham initiative amplified our brand's connection with the consumers. We believe this association will further deepen our connection with consumers, inspiring them to make choices that lead to a fulfilling life, much like Rashmika and the winners of our Suvarna Avakasham contest have done .”

Rashmika Mandanna, the brand ambassador for Tata Tea Chakra Gold, shared her excitement about the collaboration, stating, " I am a big tea fan. I feel my day hasn’t started till I enjoy my cup of Tata Tea Chakra Gold and it doesn’t get better than sharing a cup with my fans. Much like the remarkable winners of the Suvarna Avakasham contest, whose journey mirrors the values exemplified by Tata Tea Chakra Gold, I believe that authenticity, hard work, and the pursuit of excellence pave the path to success. Meeting my fans today has been an absolute delight, as their infectious excitement and unwavering support reaffirm the importance of staying true to oneself. I extend my heartfelt thanks to Tata Tea Chakra Gold for facilitating this memorable experience. As my choices have led to my success, I hope they inspire and guide you on your journey as well.”