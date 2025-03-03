Tansen Unveils Shaan-e-Haleem to Celebrate Ramadan

Tansen, the fine dining destination known for celebrating the rich culinary heritage of the North-Western Frontier, proudly introduces Shaan-e-Haleem, an opulent new addition to its menu. Just in time for the holy month of Ramzan, this signature dish brings the iconic Hyderabadi Haleem to Tansen’s table, offering guests an unmatched experience of tradition, flavour, and elegance.

Crafted with premium ingredients and slow-cooked to perfection, Shaan-e-Haleem is a tribute to Hyderabad’s legendary delicacy. Combining tender meats, aromatic spices, ghee, and broken wheat, the dish is rich, velvety, and deeply satisfying. Every serving is designed to honour the authentic essence of Haleem, while reflecting the luxury that defines Tansen.

Perfect for Iftar gatherings, Shaan-e-Haleem is served in Tansen’s regal setting, creating an experience that goes beyond the ordinary. For those preferring to celebrate at home, the dish is also available for takeaway, ensuring that the spirit of Ramadan is shared wherever you are, without compromising on taste or quality.

With Hyderabad’s deep love for Haleem, Tansen’s Shaan-e-Haleem is thoughtfully curated to honour the city’s culinary heritage. “At Tansen, we believe in preserving heritage while redefining luxury dining,” said Amar Ohri, Owner of Ohri’s Group. “Shaan-e-Haleem is our tribute to Hyderabad’s timeless tradition, crafted with authenticity and the finest ingredients.”

Echoing this, Neeraj Roy, General Manager, Tansen, added, “With Shaan-e-Haleem, we present a classic delicacy elevated through Tansen’s signature style, available for both dine-in and takeaway.”

Chef Gagandeep, Executive Chef at Tansen, shared, “The secret to Shaan-e-Haleem lies in its slow cooking, allowing flavours to build into a rich, hearty, and aromatic dish. We’ve perfected the recipe to offer an indulgent experience in every bowl.”