Tansen Introduces Handcrafted Winter Masterpiece – Tasneem Hayat

Hyderabad: Tansen, an exquisite fine dining restaurant that highlights the rich culinary heritage of the North-Western Frontier has unveiled its handcrafted Winter Limited Edition Cocktail – “Tasneem Hayat”, adding a sparkling touch to New Year’s Eve celebrations. This winter, Tansen invites guests to savour the artistry of this exclusive cocktail, paired with the mesmerizing strains of classical music. Combining exquisite flavours, soulful melodies, and the charm of a pink winter evening, Tasneem Hayat promises a sensory journey that embodies the warmth and vibrance of the season.

An ode to winter’s enchantment, Tasneem Hayat is not just a drink—it’s a meticulously curated experience. Crafted in a traditional clay pot, this artisanal cocktail brings together a medley of Ardmore Whiskey, Blueberry, Plum, Strawberry, Rosemary, Orange, and Grapefruit Peel. Matured for an entire week using time-honoured techniques. The blend harmonizes into layers of sweet, tangy, and warm notes, offering a delightful balance of bold and delicate flavours. The cocktail’s essence lies in its ability to transport guests through its rich aroma, vibrant hues, and intricate taste profile, making it the perfect toast to welcome the New Year.

Mr. Amar Ohri, Owner of Ohri’s Group, said “At Tansen, we aim to craft moments that linger in the hearts of our guests long after their visit. With Tasneem Hayat, we’ve reimagined the magic of Indian flavours by infusing them with a modern, artisanal touch that captures the spirit of winter. This cocktail embodies our commitment to innovation and our passion for creating extraordinary dining experiences. As we step into 2025, our vision remains steadfast—bringing people together through exceptional flavours, soulful melodies, and unforgettable memories.”

Mr. Neeraj Roy, General Manager, Tansen, added “Tasneem Hayat is more than a cocktail; it’s a celebration of togetherness and the joy of shared experiences. We wanted to craft something that not only warms the soul but also brings people closer. This winter, Tansen transforms into a sanctuary of warmth and melody, where every sip and every moment are designed to delight. We look forward to continuing our tradition of innovation and hospitality in the New Year.”

Mr. Sahil Malhotra, Beverage Operations Manager, Tansen said “With Tasneem Hayat, we’ve created a masterpiece that embodies the richness of winter. Each element of this cocktail has been chosen with care, and the week-long maturation process allows the flavours to come alive in perfect harmony. It’s a drink that speaks of comfort, indulgence, and the joy of the season. We’re thrilled to share this unique creation with our guests as we ring in 2025.”

This exclusive winter cocktail is available for a limited time. Come with your loved ones, raise a toast, and let ‘Tasneem Hayat’ transport you into the magic of winter’s embrace.