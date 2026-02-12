Valentine’s Day Special: Bill on Tamasha Experience for Couples

Hyderabad: This Valentine’s Day, TA.MA.SHA – Asian Veg Café in Gunrock is turning romance into a memorable culinary celebration. Marking its first-ever Valentine’s Day, the café is inviting couples to enjoy a specially curated Valentine’s Lunch, with the bill on Tamasha.

Designed as an exclusive, reservation-only experience, the celebration promises an elegant afternoon of flavours and togetherness. Couples will be served a carefully curated preset menu, featuring delightful starters, indulgent mains, and decadent desserts, paired with signature mocktails crafted for the occasion.

With its vibrant yet intimate setting, TA.MA.SHA aims to create a warm, refined Valentine’s experience where couples can pause, connect, and celebrate love over exceptional vegetarian Asian cuisine and thoughtful hospitality.

“We want to celebrate the day of love and togetherness with our guests and make it truly special for them. Valentine’s Day is about creating memories, and at TA.MA.SHA, we believe in celebrating relationships with warmth, generosity, and great food,” said Founder Mahender Vyas.

Co-Founder AK Solanky added, “This is our first Valentine’s at Gunrock, and we wanted to make it unforgettable. By hosting couples and taking care of their experience, we’re expressing our gratitude to the community that has embraced TA.MA.SHA. Love deserves celebration — and what better way than sharing a beautiful meal together.”

With limited seating available, couples are encouraged to reserve their tables in advance to be part of this exclusive Valentine’s celebration.

Celebrate love. Celebrate togetherness. Celebrate at TA.MA.SHA, Gunrock.