Taj Krishna Unveils Sattvik Thali for Navratri

DC Correspondent
22 Sept 2025 7:10 PM IST

A wholesome, festive meal celebrating purity, wellness, and tradition

Celebrate Navratri at Taj Krishna with the Sattvik Thali, featuring nutritious starters, wholesome mains, and traditional desserts crafted to nourish body, mind, and soul.

Taj Krishna is celebrating Navratri this year with its specially curated Sattvik Thali, designed to honor timeless culinary traditions that combine purity, wellness, and festive indulgence. Crafted to elevate energy, calm the mind, and warm the heart, the thali brings together ingredients that celebrate balance, nutrition, and heritage.

The Sattvik Thali features festive starters like Aloo Sabudane ki Tikki and Shakarkandi ki Chaat, followed by wholesome mains including Chokki Patta Gobi, Aloo Puneri, Singhara, Lauki & Kaddu ki Sabzi, and crisp Kuttu Poori. The meal concludes with indulgent desserts such as Sabudana Kheer and Badam Halwa, complemented by Mausami Phal and sweet lassi.

“This thali is more than just a meal—it’s a celebration of simplicity, togetherness, and the joy of pure, sattvik food,” said a spokesperson from Taj Krishna. “Prepared by our award-winning chefs using fresh, nutritious ingredients, it blends fiber, plant protein, and traditional flavors to nourish the heart, mind, and soul.”

The Sattvik Thali will be available at Encounters, Taj Krishna, Hyderabad, from September 22 to October 1, 2025, for lunch and dinner between 12:30 PM and 11:00 PM. Guests can rejoice in a wholesome festive experience that truly embodies the spirit of Navratri.


