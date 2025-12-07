Telangana Sets a World-First Benchmark in Culinary Heritage

Hyderabad: In a global first for state-led culinary diplomacy, Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy and Special Chief Secretary Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, will present meticulously curated regional culinary heritage baskets to delegates at Global Summit 2025, elevating Telangana to the vanguard of "Taste Diplomacy" where no government worldwide has executed community-sourced culinary narratives at this scale.

Unlike Peru's national ceviche kits or Thailand's centralized Tom Yum hampers, Telangana's baskets represent 5 distinct communities across tribal forests, royal kitchens and rural households. Adilabad Adivasis handcrafted Ippa Puvvu Laddoos from wild forest harvests. Hyderabad's Hussaini family preserves 200-year Badam Ki Jali lattice artistry. Rural women collectives rolled Sakinalu & Murkulu using heirloom recipes , each basket a living supply chain linking 10,000+ SHGs to global markets.

"Telangana is rewriting the playbook," said CM Revanth Reddy. "Our culinary baskets activate TCETA's fusion of tribal wisdom, Nizami heritage and agritech innovation, positioning Telangana as Asia's culinary diplomacy pioneer."

Mr. Jayesh Ranjan added, "This is infrastructure for cultural export , where every delegate becomes an ambassador for Telangana's 10,000 rural women entrepreneurs, tribal foragers and master artisans."









