SPUD-TACULAR

From French fries to mashed potatoes to the variety available at fast food outlets, potatoes are a temptation and favourite for all! Be it aloo puri, aloo bajiya or Bihari litti served with a chokha of spicy potato, you simply can’t resist but give in. This versatile root vegetable is a staple, and affordable choice in many households. However, one may yet wonder, are potatoes a healthy food choice?

Despite their sustainability in terms of having a low carbon and water footprint. Potatoes also require less land in terms of their production. While this tasty and starchy veggie serves as a good temptation for taste buds, potatoes are also quite brutally kicked and punched with labels of being unhealthy or high in carbs.



Mis-Conception bursters



Potatoes being a nourishing food provide numerous advantages. However, these tend to be less known. They contain high levels of Vitamin C, Vitamin B6 along with minerals such as potassium and magnesium. But cooking these correctly is the key.

“One may choose cooking techniques that preserve the nutrients of potatoes and reduce the use of fats to derive most health benefits,” says Jashan Vij, Health & Fat Loss Coach. He adds here, “You can flavour bake or boil potatoes with herbs and spices rather than using sauces or butter.”





A Kicked Veggie



While these do provide nutritious value. They also tend to be brutally punched in the face due to their elevated glycaemic index which causes a spike in blood sugar levels. Jashan speaks of how diabetic patients too, may indulge in potato consumption. He says, “Sweet potatoes could be a safe choice.” However, he does caution one to have them paired with fibre-rich foods or healthy fats to avoid any spike in overall sugar levels. Jashan notes, “Potato products such as chips and fries are usually high in sodium and calories leading to their negative image.” “In terms of the satiety index, potato ranked number 1 among 362 food items,” says Ridhima. It serves as a good option for those looking at weight loss plans.



Potato Skin



Resistant starch here serves as a unique carb that helps the body feel satiated for a long time. Ridhima explains, "This starch ferments in the large intestine and then breaks down into butyrate. This helps good bacteria thrive on it and balances blood sugar levels.

“Potato skins are equally beneficial,” says Ridhima. She explains how it’s a believed notion that if one takes the skin away from the potato, this reduces its nutritional value by up to 35%! She adds, “The skin has large amounts of fibre, potassium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus and iron that helps in bone density.”

The vitamin C present in potato skins also helps in issues of constipation and other digestive ailments, notes Ridhima. The calcium from potato skin supports the structure and hardness of teeth and bones. Yet, an added layer here are the minerals such as potassium, magnesium and calcium that help keep the heart functioning properly.

Jashan further explains that antioxidants found in potato skins play a vital role in the overall boost in health. He opines that rather than frying these, one could consider baking or roasting the potato skin. He says, “Adding potato skins to meals such as soups or salads could also improve their nutritional content and provide extra taste and texture!”

Potato Power

• Potatoes are an excellent source of vitamins and minerals

• Rich in compounds like flavonoids, carotenoids and phenolic acids

• Contain 'Resistant Starch' that serves as a beneficial bacteria for your gut

• Keeps you satiated for long