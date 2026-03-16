Sorbo: A Mediterranean Escape in the Heart of Gurgaon

Located along the Golf Course Road in Gurgaon, Mediterranean inspired restaurant Sorbo unfolds across a sprawling space for about 160 diners, 60 indoors and nearly a hundred outside on a breezy terrace. The first thing I noticed about the restaurant was the mood. The design leans into warm Moroccan accents without feeling theatrical, creating an atmosphere that feels relaxed rather than loud. The interiors by Manav Dangg of Studiio Dangg seem to focus on exactly that idea, a soulful space where people can sit back, talk and let the evening stretch a little longer.









Sorbo was founded by Bhagyesh Tekriwal and Utkarsh Khandelia, two entrepreneurs who approach hospitality from slightly different angles. While one brings a business perspective, the other is deeply involved with the culinary direction. Khandelia, chef himself, has curated the menu with a sense of restraint. Instead of constantly rotating special menus, the kitchen keeps the offerings focused, occasionally introducing seasonal additions when they feel meaningful rather than simply trendy.





That philosophy shows up on the table. The food here leans broadly Mediterranean but is not rigidly bound by geography. Some dishes borrow inspiration from Middle Eastern cooking, others echo European café style comfort. The approach feels less about strict authenticity and more about balancing flavours in a way that appeals to diners who are used to exploring global cuisine.









One of the first recommendations was their mezze style platters, particularly the mushroom preparation that apparently wins over even those who claim not to like mushrooms. Another signature for vegetarians would be cheese charcuterie. What stood out more than any single dish though was the attention to presentation. Plates are colourful and inviting. When you are dining out, especially in a city like Gurgaon where the restaurant scene is constantly evolving, how a dish looks before the first bite matters almost as much as how it tastes. Also, don’t we all love to let our cameras eat first?



Another interesting highlight, I am told, is the rice dish inspired by Mandi, a slow cooked Middle Eastern preparation that shares some conceptual ground with biryani but carries a lighter profile. It is fragrant rather than heavy, with spices that are present but not overwhelming. It reflects the kitchen’s attempt to reinterpret familiar comfort food within a Mediterranean framework.



Sorbo also leans heavily into its beverage program. While the food sets the tone for a relaxed meal, the cocktail menu seems designed for evenings when the terrace fills up and the music grows a little louder. Many of the cocktails are developed in house, with Tekriwal closely involved in experimenting with flavour combinations. Tequila based drinks appear to be a particular favourite here. Highly recommended are Casablanca breeze, Marrakech sunset and there are also the classics like Manhattan, Cosmopolitan etc. They are the sort of drinks that feel refreshing without trying too hard to be complicated.

The terrace itself is an important part of the experience. During the day it has a quieter café like feel, but by evening it becomes the heart of the restaurant. Sunday brunches and late dinners seem to draw an easygoing crowd, and although reservations are welcome, the restaurant still keeps its doors open to walk in guests. That sense of accessibility adds to the laid back character of the place.

What is particularly appealing about Sorbo is that it does not try to overwhelm diners with over the top theatrics. Instead it focuses on creating a comfortable environment where the food, drinks and conversation can take centre stage and that kind of simplicity can be refreshing for guests.



Sorbo may not shout for attention, but offers a space where people can unwind, share a good meal and let the night unfold at its own pace.

