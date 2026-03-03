SOCIAL ‘Grenade’: A Fast, Playful Spin on Classic Cocktails

SOCIAL has rolled out Grenade, a new ready-to-drink cocktail lineup that aims to shake up the bar experience with a format that’s quick, familiar, and built for today’s fast-moving social scene.

Shaped like a mini grenade can, the drink is designed to be as easy to grab as a beer but with SOCIAL’s signature cocktail twist. As nightlife shifts toward more fluid, spontaneous experiences - especially among Gen Z - Grenade steps in as a middle ground: the comfort of classic spirit mixes, minus the wait at the bar.

According to SOCIAL, the new format taps into the way people now move through a night out - drifting between tables, conversations, and moments without committing to a long bar queue or a full-fledged cocktail ritual.

“Today’s consumer doesn’t always want to wait or commit to a premium cocktail every time,” said Shishir Rane, Brand Head at SOCIAL. “They want something easy, familiar, and mobile. Grenade delivers classic mixes in a format that’s faster, more accessible, and priced for spontaneity. For us, this isn’t just a new drink launch — it’s a new way of drinking at SOCIAL.”

The lineup features timeless combinations such as Whiskey & Soda, Gin & Tonic, Vodka & Cranberry, Rum & Cola, and Whiskey & Thums Up, all served sealed, chilled, and ready to sip. With pricing starting at ₹295, Grenade aims to make cocktails as effortless as ordering the first round of beers.

Grenade is available across all SOCIAL outlets, offered as single cans or in bundles of 6 and 12, packed in the brand’s signature AMMO Box. The box includes playful design elements that turn the drink into a shared table ritual — an experience that keeps the night moving and the energy high.

For SOCIAL, already known for straddling the line between café, workspace, and high-energy bar, Grenade is a natural extension of how its patrons like to spend their evenings: unplanned, fast-paced, and always in motion.