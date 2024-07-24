Social Café's 'Kore-Yeah' Festival Brings Authentic Korean Flavors to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Social, the community café, has been popular across Indian metros. Its latest edition is titled Kore-Yeah, described as a one-of-a-kind Korean festival executed in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea. The Kore-Yeah festival heralds the taste of K-food in Hyderabad. The customers are getting the most out of the themed beverages made available to them by the chefs at Social.



The Hyderabad-based chef, Shah Ali, says that he has been in the field for the past 28 years. At Social, it has been seven years. "It has been quite a few days since the Korean food festival has been on. The Hyderabad edition is receiving excellent feedback from customers and we are elated," Ali says.



As someone who revels in Chinese cuisine, Ali says that Korean cuisine is another of his picks. "The ongoing festival has been a great experience to me personally," he adds. Ali sees cooking delicious foods as a service. "Customer satisfaction and positive feedback fills me with joy," he adds.



Workshops, K- Pop dance classes, chow-down challenges, and pop-up markets have also been on. Korean rice cakes, kim (seaweed), kimchi, Gochujang sauce, Soju, Tteokbokki, Bibimbap, fried chicken, and much more have been made available.

