Smash Guys Opens in Bangalore, Bringing India’s First True SmashBurger Diner to Life

Bengaluru: After making a formidable mark on the city’s food scene through a series of sold-out pop-ups and digital drops, Smash Guys is opening the doors to its first-ever outlet—bringing its unapologetically indulgent smash burgers to a permanent home in Indiranagar. The brand introduces a fresh take on burgers by blending classic American techniques with Indian sensibilities, globally inspired experimentation, and a dine-in format designed for both comfort and community.



Conceived by Nikhil and Abhijit (AB) Gupta, the culinary minds behind The Pizza Bakery and Paris Panini, Smash Guys was born out of a year-long deep dive into global food cultures—and a clear gap in the Indian dining scene for a true gourmet burger experience. With a strong foundation in product-led F&B ventures, the duo set out to create a concept that prioritises ingredient integrity, culinary technique, and an experience-first approach. The venture was built transparently and in public view through Abhijit’s YouTube series “Building a ₹100 Cr Burger Brand,” inviting audiences behind the scenes of each business decision, from recipe R&D to interior layouts and team building.



The culinary journey began with Chef Adithya Kidambi, a Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef and co-founder of Mossant Fermentary, whose home “burger kitchen” became a pandemic favourite. Known for his precision-driven approach and deep love for the burger format, Chef Adithya teamed up with Smash Guys to build something truly unique. From sourcing the ideal meat grind to perfecting the Maillard reaction on the flat-top grill, he has been instrumental in crafting a menu that reflects a philosophy rooted in flavour, finesse, and honest craftsmanship. Every element has been obsessively tested and thoughtfully executed, to deliver bold, flavour-forward burgers with minimal fuss and maximum satisfaction.



The Menu- Where Technique Meets Indulgence



The menu pays homage to the OG American cheeseburger, but pushes boundaries with multiple burger styles under one roof. From classic and comforting to bold and experimental, Smash Guys covers every burger mood. Signature categories include Smash Classics like the Oklahoma Onion Smash and Smoked Butter Whopper; Fried Chicken Burgers such as the evolved Nashville Hot Chicken; and Exhibition Burgers—innovative builds like the Buff Wellington and Flintstone (served with flame-torched bone marrow). Unique to Smash Guys is also an entire section of Burger Bowls and Mac ‘n Cheese options.



Vegetarians are in for a treat too, with options like the Magic Mushroom, Mac & Cheese Burger, and Korean Fried Paneer. Beyond burgers, the menu extends into indulgent crowd favorites such as butter garlic prawns, chopped cheese bowls, loaded smash patty fries, truffle wedges, crispy onion rings, and even deep-fried Oreos. The Old Monk Chocolate Mousse is a showstopper—a rich, rum-laced dessert that’s nostalgic, refined, and unforgettable.



Built With a Bigger Vision



Speaking on the launch, Co-founder AB Gupta said, “We wanted to take what we think is the secret sauce to being successful and put it to the test. From scratch. Taking all our learnings from building our previous two brands, we wanted to bring an elevated, old-school American diner experience to the city with Smash Guys, and put it on a path to becoming a 100cr ($12 million) brand.”

Chef Kidambi adds, “Smash Guys was built on the belief that burgers don’t need gimmicks—they need balance. For us, it’s always been about the details—the right sear, the right sauce, the right bite. This menu is the result of months of iteration, collaboration, and a genuine love for the format. It’s honest food made with intent, and we’re proud to finally share it in a space that feels like ours. Our goal was to make every bite worth a repeat.”



A Space That Reflects the Soul



The space itself is a major part of the experience. Designed by Studio Camarada, the interiors channel a true American diner vibe, balancing comfort and character with live kitchen counter seating, diner-style booths, community tables, and a casual wine bar that greets guests with the sounds of sizzling patties and energetic pass calls. Every detail reflects the brand’s personality: confident, fun, and focused on substance over flash.

With an early community already built through their digital storytelling and growing buzz from soft launches, Smash Guys enters Bengaluru with the confidence of a brand that knows its product and the humility of a team that has worked through every detail to bring it to life. This isn’t just a new restaurant; it’s a celebration of the burger, served the way it deserves to be.