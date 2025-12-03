A Winter of Slurps: Inside Burma Burma’s Comfort Is Khowsuey Pop-Up

There’s something about winter that makes us all reach for a warm, comforting bowl—something soupy, fragrant and full of heart. And if there’s one dish that truly spells comfort in Burma, it has always been the humble, homely, endlessly versatile Khowsuey. So when Burma Burma announced its limited-edition winter pop-up 'Comfort Is Khowsuey', I knew it was going to be a celebration of everything we love about noodle bowls—the slurps, the warmth, the toppings and that familiar hug in every spoonful.





Across Burma, Khowsuey is not just a dish. It’s breakfast in a mountain town, a bustling street-side meal in Yangon, a tea-shop staple and a bowl shared during celebrations. And at Burma Burma Hyderabad, this spirit arrives through six beautifully crafted bowls, each carrying its own mood and memory.





The iconic 'Oh No Khowsuey' still holds its ground: creamy coconut milk, gentle lemongrass and tamarind, soft vegetables and your choice of noodles. Then comes 'Grandma’s Famous Khowsuey', a heart-warming heirloom from Prom (Pyay), where coconut milk meets toasted peanuts, tomatoes and that irresistible drizzle of garlic chilli oil.





If you are looking for something with fire, 'Downtown Khowsuey' takes you straight to Yangon with its bold curry, Udon noodles and crispy flakes. The 'Shwe Taung Khowsuey' brings history to your table—a soupy, comforting bowl inspired by a recipe that once travelled from Expo ’70 in Osaka back to Burma. And just when you think you have seen everything, the 'No Ze Khowsuey' surprises you with an aromatic evaporated-milk curry poured over rice noodles. For those who like a dry, punchy hit, the 'Dry Khowsuey' is hand-tossed perfection with roasted red chilli, garlic and tamarind.

Of course, no Khowsuey is complete without the supporting cast like crispy fried shallots, garlic, spring onions, crushed peanuts, spicy chilli flakes, lemon wedges, and more. This menu lets you make your bowl your own. Extra garlic? More zing? No judgement here.





Between bowls, the Zero-Proof Cocktails add their own sparkle. The Cane Glow is a bright, bittersweet party, Yangon Sunset feels like sipping slow dusk, and Pandan Royale, which my fod companion tried, is cooling, fragrant and almost tropical.

And because winter comfort deserves a sweet ending, the Banana & Cashew Tres Leches and Coconut & Pineapple Crème Brûlée melt the moment they touch your palate. If winter had a flavour, this would be it...a season of slurping, sipping and savouring at Burma Burma Hyderabad.



