A Winter of Slurps: Inside Burma Burma’s Comfort Is Khowsuey Pop-Up
Six soulful bowls, bold zero-proof drinks and desserts that melt away winter—Burma Burma’s Khowsuey celebration is comfort in every slurp
There’s something about winter that makes us all reach for a warm, comforting bowl—something soupy, fragrant and full of heart. And if there’s one dish that truly spells comfort in Burma, it has always been the humble, homely, endlessly versatile Khowsuey. So when Burma Burma announced its limited-edition winter pop-up 'Comfort Is Khowsuey', I knew it was going to be a celebration of everything we love about noodle bowls—the slurps, the warmth, the toppings and that familiar hug in every spoonful.
Across Burma, Khowsuey is not just a dish. It’s breakfast in a mountain town, a bustling street-side meal in Yangon, a tea-shop staple and a bowl shared during celebrations. And at Burma Burma Hyderabad, this spirit arrives through six beautifully crafted bowls, each carrying its own mood and memory.
The iconic 'Oh No Khowsuey' still holds its ground: creamy coconut milk, gentle lemongrass and tamarind, soft vegetables and your choice of noodles. Then comes 'Grandma’s Famous Khowsuey', a heart-warming heirloom from Prom (Pyay), where coconut milk meets toasted peanuts, tomatoes and that irresistible drizzle of garlic chilli oil.
If you are looking for something with fire, 'Downtown Khowsuey' takes you straight to Yangon with its bold curry, Udon noodles and crispy flakes. The 'Shwe Taung Khowsuey' brings history to your table—a soupy, comforting bowl inspired by a recipe that once travelled from Expo ’70 in Osaka back to Burma. And just when you think you have seen everything, the 'No Ze Khowsuey' surprises you with an aromatic evaporated-milk curry poured over rice noodles. For those who like a dry, punchy hit, the 'Dry Khowsuey' is hand-tossed perfection with roasted red chilli, garlic and tamarind.