Singh Sahib: A chef-led homage to royal India

At Gurgaon’s bustling M3M 65th Avenue, Singh Sahib is conceived as more than just another North Indian restaurant. The space attempts something larger: bringing together the culinary traditions associated with India’s royal courts under one roof.

Co-Owner and Chief Concept Architect Anil Kumar, the idea was simple but deeply rooted in history. “Singh is all the Maharajas of India, and Sahib is all the Nawabs of India,” he says. “Our country was ruled by so many kings and royal families. I wanted to create a pan-Indian restaurant that celebrates those traditions.” The result is a menu that moves across regions rather than staying confined to one culinary identity. From North Indian classics to flavours inspired by other parts of the country, the idea is to represent India’s diverse royal kitchens. “If you see the menu, it covers many regions and we follow traditional and authentic recipes,” he explains.













But the storytelling here goes beyond the food. The interiors were designed to reflect India’s artistic heritage as much as its culinary legacy.





Anil Kumar worked closely with his co-founder-wife, to shape the space, using décor elements that reflect traditional craftsmanship. “We wanted to celebrate Indian art forms,” he says. “If you look around, many of the elements reflect that idea.”

Carved surfaces, intricate detailing and carefully curated design features lend the restaurant a sense of old-world charm. Creating this environment took time. “Normally interiors take about five months, but this took eight months,” he says. But the wait for guests was really worth it, considering what the brand has built over the years.

The open kitchen forms the heart of the space, reinforcing the restaurant’s chef-driven philosophy. For Anilkumar, being actively involved in the kitchen is central to the experience.

“This is a chef-led restaurant, so I am involved in the process. But we know what we are doing, and we want everything to reach a stage of perfection, says Anil.

That philosophy shapes the way dishes are interpreted as well. Even well-known classics carry his personal touch.

Take Lal Maas, for example. While it remains a well-known Rajasthani dish, Anilkumar’s version reflects his own experience working in Jaipur. “Many places serve Lal Maas, but this is my take on it,” he explains. “I use red garlic and other elements that give it a distinct flavour.”

The menu also features a wide range of signature dishes that guests keep returning for. Among the highlights is the Buna Bhutta Shorba, a smoky soup that has become one of the restaurant’s signatures. The Moradabadi Dal Ki Chaat and Nagori snacks are popular starters, while dishes like cheesy broccoli kebabs and palak ananas combine familiar ingredients with unexpected twists.









“There are many signature dishes,” Anilkumar says. “When guests look at the menu, they usually pick the ones we recommend first.”

For non-vegetarian diners, the offerings range from malai kebabs and reshmi seekh to mutton preparations and lamb chops. Seafood also finds a place on the menu, including pomfret dishes that reflect coastal influences.

In the main course, dishes such as Gucchi Malai Matar and other royal-style gravies anchor the menu. One of the most interesting interpretations is a creamy chicken dish that looks like a white version of butter chicken. “It feels like butter chicken but it is white. The flavour is very close, but the preparation is different," he asserts

Beyond flavour, the restaurant also focuses on creating a full sensory experience for diners.

“When you enter the restaurant, there is a nice aroma,” he explains. “It’s a mix of the fragrance and the food. When you sit down, all your senses are taken care of. You see the ambience, you taste the food, everything works together.”

Singh Sahib is also positioned as a family-friendly restaurant rather than one built around alcohol-centric dining.





“This is a family restaurant,” he says. “People come here to enjoy the food and the experience.”

Running a chef-driven restaurant also means paying close attention to practical details such as portion control and food wastage. With more than two decades in the industry, Anilkumar says experience helps guide these decisions.

“We know what sells and what doesn’t,” he says. “We make limited portions of certain dishes. That helps keep the food fresh.”











The menu itself will continue to evolve as the restaurant settles into its rhythm. Anilkumar plans to revisit it after observing diners’ preferences over time.

“I’ll change the menu after six months,” he says. “About 20 percent will change, but the rest will stay the same.”

Looking ahead, Singh Sahib is only the beginning. The long-term goal is to grow the brand while preserving its identity as a chef-driven concept rooted in royal Indian cuisine.

“We want to expand this chain across India and eventually take it abroad,” he says. “In the next four years, we are looking at five or six restaurants.”

However, the expansion will remain tightly controlled. “There will be no franchises,” he adds. “It will either be our own outlets or company-operated models. That is the only way to maintain consistency.”

For now, Singh Sahib offers Gurgaon diners a place where history, craftsmanship and cuisine intersect, a modern restaurant shaped by the flavours and stories of India’s royal kitchens.







