Sheraton Hyderabad to Host Kutchi Memon Food Festival

Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel is set to offer a rich gastronomic experience that celebrates the heritage of the Kutchi Memon community through a five-day food festival from June 18 to 22, 2025. Hosted at its signature restaurant, Feast, the festival will feature an exclusive menu curated by acclaimed home chef and founder of Cook Town, Aasiya Akthar.

Home Chef Aasiya Akthar

Kutchi Memon cuisine, with its roots in Gujarat and cultural influences from Sindh, Maharashtra, and Kerala, is renowned for its bold flavours, coastal aromas, and soulful preparation techniques. This unique culinary tradition blends spices and stories passed down through generations.

The buffet-style lunch and dinner offerings will include signature dishes such as Memoni Style Tawa Prawns, Kheema Jo Mani, Akkini with Gud Jo Chutney, Daar Jo Saag, and Lukmani Sherbet. Chef Akthar’s curation promises more than a meal—it’s a tribute to home-style cooking steeped in cultural identity. This rare showcase aims to revive and share the lesser-known yet vibrant cuisine with Hyderabad’s food lovers.



