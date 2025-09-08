Sheraton Hyderabad Hosts The Bhatkali Table Culinary Event

Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel is set to present a unique culinary experience, “The Bhatkali Table,” from September 17 to 21 at its elegant Feast restaurant. The five-day event will feature endangered recipes from Karnataka’s Nawayath community, presented by home chef Fathima Riyaz, in a collaboration that blends fine dining with cultural preservation.





Chef Fathima, of Bhatkali descent and based in Bangalore, learned the art of Nawayath cuisine at her grandmother’s Musba House in Bhatkal. Her mission goes beyond cooking; she aims to safeguard a dying culinary tradition, bringing flavors shaped by centuries of cultural fusion between Arab seafaring traders and Konkani Muslims along Karnataka’s Karavali coast.





The menu will highlight signature dishes including Shayya Biryani made with rice vermicelli, Haldi Pana Nevri with chicken coconut masala, Mudkale in spicy coconut milk with prawns, Laun Miriya Mhaure fish preparation, and Shinonya Nevri – steamed mussels stuffed with a spicy rice-coconut mix. Traditional desserts such as Showfapana Poli, Shayya Godaan, and Shaala Pudding will also be featured.





“Through this collaboration, we aim to offer Hyderabad’s food lovers not just a meal, but a journey into history, culture, and heritage,” said Chef Fathima Riyaz.



