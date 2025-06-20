Sharing Plates, Sharing Stories: A Quarter Culture Evening at PAWWA

There’s something oddly comforting about ordering food at a table full of friends. The laughter, the long-drawn debates about who gets what, the little arguments about who gets the last piece—and the unanimous joy when something’s too good to share but still passed around with a smile. In our dining culture, eating out is rarely a solitary experience—it’s about breaking bread and building bonds.

At PAWWA Everyday Bar + Bites, located in the heart of Hyderabad, this culture of sharing is not only welcomed, it’s celebrated. The ambience is warm and welcoming. The music playlist instantly hits you and the aroma of finger food wafting through the air. It’s the kind of place where you want to sit back, relax, and not worry too much about anything. The whole vibe whispers, “Let’s just share.”











And that’s where PAWWA’s “Quarter Culture” really kicks in. The menu lets you order dishes in quarter, half or full portions. No drama over over-ordering or food wastage. No side-eyes at that one friend who always wants ‘just one bite’ but ends up eating half your food. Everyone gets just the right amount of what they want—and more importantly, the table gets to taste everything.

The best part the finger food was so yummy that it had us scraping the plate. The plating is neat while cleverly portioned. The visuals made it clear: here’s your share, no second-guessing. As the drinks flowed and conversations turned animated, our table filled with plates passed around and swapped without a second thought. You wou;d hear the occasional, “Oh my god, you have to try this,” or “Wait, don’t finish that—I haven’t tasted it yet!”













From small plates to tandoori delights, the food brought local favourites and bar classics to a shared middle ground. The mains, especially the Butter Chicken Kulchette, felt indulgent and homely all at once. And then came the desserts—because no meal is complete without that shared spoonfight over a good Gadbad or Halwa Cigarillo.







There’s something inherently mindful about this model. It lets you try more without over-ordering. It also nudges you to really enjoy what’s on the plate—without waste, without guilt.

As Mr. Sombir, Co-founder of Kompany Hospitality, puts it, the idea is to let you enjoy your meal on your terms. And that’s what PAWWA manages so beautifully—it takes the awkwardness out of eating out in groups, where appetites, tastes, and budgets differ.











Dining at PAWWA is like an extended evening at a friend’s home—there’s always enough to go around, and always room for one more story, one more bite. Because when you go Dutch, you are not just splitting the bill—you are sharing food, moments, and memories.

And honestly, isn’t that what a great meal is all about?



