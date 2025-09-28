Shangri-La Hotels Unveil Global Culinary Journey Taste of Shangri-La 2025

Shangri-La hotels across the Middle East, Europe, the United Kingdom, India, the Indian Ocean and the Americas will come together this October for Taste of Shangri-La 2025, a month-long culinary journey celebrating the artistry of the group’s acclaimed chefs.

Throughout October, participating hotels will showcase exclusive multi-course menus and signature creations inspired by the diverse flavours and traditions of their destinations.

The initiative spans some of the group’s most iconic properties, including Shangri-La Dubai, Shangri-La Bosphorus in Istanbul, Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri in Abu Dhabi, Shangri-La Paris, Shangri-La Jeddah, Shangri-La New Delhi, Shangri-La the Shard in London, Shangri-La Bengaluru, Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah and Shangri-La Al Husn in Muscat, Shangri-La Toronto, Shangri-La Le Touessrok in Mauritius, and Shangri-La Colombo and Hambantota in Sri Lanka.

Participating restaurants include celebrated names such as Hoi An, Shang Palace, IST TOO, La Bauhinia, Niyyali, Sorrento, TĪNG, Caprese, Ssaffron, Yataii, Capri Court, Chow Mee, Bait Al Bahr and Sultanah.

In New Delhi, Italian artistry meets Cantonese tradition. At Sorrento, highlights include Scottish salmon salad, lamb ragout bianco ravioli and sea bass, while Shang Palace offers Cantonese delicacies such as spicy edamame dumplings, Sanchen-spiced chicken and wok-fried prawns with leeks.

In Bengaluru, the celebration spans four dining destinations. Caprese offers truffle-led Italian creations, Ssaffron highlights India’s culinary heritage with dishes from Multani paneer tikka to Alleppey fish curry, Shang Palace serves authentic Cantonese favourites like roasted Peking duck, and Yataii showcases Japanese finesse through sushi, tempura and teppanyaki.

Menus are specially priced from INR 2,500 per person in Bengaluru and INR 3,500 at New Delhi.

A Global Showcase of Culinary Artistry

From Dubai to Abu Dhabi, London to Paris, Istanbul to the Bosphorus and across the Atlantic to Toronto, Shangri-La’s kitchens will present a rare culinary sojourn. Highlights include:

Shang Palace: charcoal buns, wok-seared lobster and braised ribs.

Hoi An (Dubai): crisp Bánh Xèo and fragrant Quang noodles.

Bord Eau (Abu Dhabi): French-inspired plates of Rose de Saumon and saffron-kissed turbot.

TĪNG (London): seasonal British salmon and char siu-style pork belly.

La Bauhinia (Paris): foie gras paired with delicate fruit accents.

IST TOO (Istanbul): scallops, lamb and spice-rich sauces inspired by the city’s heritage.