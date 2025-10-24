Shangri-La Brings the Essence of Italian Soul to India with Chef Simone Loisi’s Culinary Residency

This October, Shangri-La celebrates the art of Italian cooking through a homecoming of flavours and philosophy. Chef Simone Loisi, the celebrated head chef of The Waterfall Ristorante Italiano at Shangri-La Singapore, is set to bring his distinctive Southern Italian cuisine to India for a limited-time residency at Shangri-La Bengaluru from October 24 to November 2, 2025.



The initiative marks more than just a guest chef showcase, it’s a reflection of Shangri-La’s global culinary vision, where craftsmanship, authenticity, and hospitality transcend borders.



Hailing from Puglia, the sun-soaked region of Southern Italy, Chef Simone’s cooking is rooted in simplicity and sincerity, dishes that celebrate the natural beauty of ingredients and the stories they tell. At The Waterfall Ristorante Italiano, he has redefined Italian dining in Singapore, crafting menus that balance rustic comfort with elegant technique. His signature creations- handmade pastas, fresh seafood, and slow-cooked family recipes have made The Waterfall a destination for lovers of Italian gastronomy. Dishes such as the Burrata Pugliese, Pollo al Rosmarino, and Branzino baked in salt crust have earned him acclaim for their understated beauty and soulful flavours.



Now, he brings this philosophy to India, not as an export, but as a cultural exchange. “India’s energy and appreciation for food mirror the Italian way of life. We share a belief that food is about connection, conversation, and emotion. My goal is to bring a little piece of Puglia to India, expressed through the Shangri-La way, warm, generous, and refined,” says Chef Simone.



For Shangri-La, the collaboration embodies the brand’s long-standing commitment to curating extraordinary dining experiences across its hotels worldwide. From Michelin-starred kitchens to intimate chef residencies, Shangri-La has consistently championed the power of food as a universal language of hospitality.



“Bringing Chef Simone to India reflects our dedication to creating meaningful culinary narratives. This residency is an invitation to experience Shangri-La’s philosophy where every dish carries a sense of place, purpose, and emotion”, says Rahul Joshi, General Manager, Shangri-La Bengaluru.



Chef Simone’s residency coincides with Taste of Shangri-La, a global celebration that brings together chefs, ingredients, and inspirations from across the brand’s portfolio. His presence in India during this festival highlights the brand’s focus on intercultural collaboration and culinary storytelling that goes beyond the plate.



At the heart of Chef Simone’s craft lies his devotion to pasta, handmade daily, shaped with care, and paired with sauces that evoke the flavours of his homeland. Each dish in his residency menu is a reflection of the Italian spirit, heartfelt, honest, and timeless. Guests can expect a thoughtfully curated experience that reimagines Southern Italian cuisine with the finesse that defines Shangri-La’s dining philosophy.



Event Details



Dates: October 24 – November 2, 2025

Venue: Shangri-La Bengaluru