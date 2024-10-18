Regal Heritage of Kashmir at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & HICC

Get ready to embark on a culinary journey through the rich and aromatic flavours of Kashmir at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & HICC’s Kashmiri Food Festival, hosted at Food Exchange. Kashmiri cuisine, with its deep historical roots, dates back to the 14th century when Central Asian, Persian, and Afghan influences shaped the renowned Wazwan, a grand



multi-course feast that symbolises Kashmiri culture and pride. The chefs at Food Exchange are bringing this tradition to life with an authentic menu, offering Hyderabad a taste of the vibrant flavours of the Valley from October 17th to 26th. The festival will showcase the finest Kashmiri offerings, prepared with traditional spices such as saffron, fennel, cardamom, and Kashmiri red chilies. From tender meat dishes to vegetarian delights, the festival promises a gastronomic journey like no other. Signature dishes include Gushtaba, a delicate meatball cooked in a creamy yogurt gravy, traditionally served as the grand finale of the Wazwan feast, and Tabakmaaz, succulent lamb ribs slow-cooked and fried to crispy perfection.







Guests can also savour Rogan Josh, a hearty lamb curry with a vibrant red hue, known for its aromatic richness, and Dum Aloo, whole potatoes simmered in a spicy yogurt-based sauce. For vegetarian enthusiasts, the festival offers Nadur Yakhni, a dish made with lotus stems in a fragrant yogurt sauce, and Razma Gogji, a unique combination of red kidney beans and turnips. Kashmiri Rajma, a spicy red kidney bean curry, also takes centre stage in the festival’s vegetarian offerings.