Saptaswara at Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad: A 7-Course Ode to Malabar's Spice Symphony

Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad announces Saptaswara, an exquisite 7-course menu that celebrates the soul of Kerala’s Malabar cuisine. This limited-time culinary experience, curated by Chef de Cuisine Suresh Rajan Pillai, will be available from December 1–7, 2025, exclusively at Mazzo Rooftop Bar.​



















Rooted in centuries of coastal trade, spice routes and diverse cultural influences, Malabar cuisine is known for its generous use of coconut, curry leaves and aromatic spices that create layered, soulful flavours. Saptaswara pays homage to this rich legacy while presenting it through a contemporary, elevated lens.​

Inspired by the seven musical notes that create soulful melodies, this signature menu brings together seven curated courses that honour Kerala’s rich culinary heritage. Each plate offers a harmonious blend of taste, texture, aroma and artistry, designed to transport diners from Kerala’s serene backwaters to its lush spice gardens and bustling shores.​

“Saptaswara is more than just a meal; it’s an immersive dining experience,” said Chef de Cuisine Suresh Rajan Pillai. “The menu unfolds like a classical performance—starting with light and refreshing compositions, moving into hearty and soulful main acts, and ending on a sweet, lingering crescendo.”​

The menu traces a journey from Kerala’s tranquil waters to its vibrant spice ports, beginning with delicate bites that introduce the aromas of coconut, curry leaves and roasted spices before moving into more indulgent, homely flavours. Guests can look forward to regional signatures such as Avial, Kerala-style spiced prawns and comforting Malabar seafood bisque, alongside creations like banana leaf–wrapped tender jackfruit or spiced chicken slow-baked with house-roasted masalas, paired with raw mango chammanthi.​

The experience also features a fragrant Malabar biryani enriched with saffron, cashews and raisins, served with traditional accompaniments. The journey concludes on a mellow, sweet note with refreshing elaneer payasam, crisp mini banana fritters and a soothing tulsi–lemongrass–ginger herbal tea that reflects Kerala’s wellness-driven culinary traditions.

Whether it evokes memories of the iconic kitchens in Thilakan's Ustad Hotel or a quiet evening with Sulaimani and the Malabar breeze, this immersive culinary experience promises a taste of God's Own Country.

Event Details



Price: Rs. 1,800 + taxes per person Dates: December 1-7, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM onwards Venue: MAZZO Rooftop Bar, Marriott Executive Apartments, Hyderabad