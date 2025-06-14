KOKO Hyderabad's Tantalising Menu Elevates Asian Dining to A New High

At KOKO Hyderabad, Sundays are about to get a whole lot more indulgent. With the launch of the Sakura Royale Brunch starting June 15, the restaurant promises a weekend experience steeped in Asian elegance and bold flavours — and a generous dose of interactive theatre.





“There’s a lot coming up at this place,” says the spokesperson as they walk us through the buzzing venue. “Earlier there was just one venue open, now there are many others around. So, the competition is real. But we are still doing very well. That’s because we’ve maintained the taste and the service — the consistency.”



It’s this commitment that’s clearly reflected in the newly launched brunch menu. A celebration of Asian craftsmanship, it opens with comfort bowls like the Creamy Sweet Corn Soup and Tom Yum Udon Noodle Soup, available with chicken or prawns. “People are getting curious about Asian food now,” he adds. “Hyderabad has changed. It’s not just about straight whiskeys anymore. Guests are exploring cocktails, sushi, and flavours they have never experienced before.”

The Salad Bar offers zesty freshness with the Thai-style Som Tum — which the spokesperson himself recommends for those who like citrusy crunch. “Try Som Tum. It’s perfect. We also have Smoked Chicken Salad with pomelo and lemongrass – the kind of balance people come back for.”





At the Sushi Counter, it’s all about signature flair. “Everyone comes for the Toban Roll,” he beams. “It’s got Seitan Tempura, Avocado, Yellow Lantern Chilli, and Toban Truffle Sauce. That one’s a star.”

Diners can also look forward to the Hamachi Carpaccio with ponzu, California Rolls, and the Shisoto Roll with a citrusy yuzu twist. And then there’s the dim sum trolley — moving table to table, serving steamy baskets of goodness like the Truffle Sweet Corn Dumpling and the Imperial John Dory Dumpling.



“Our guests love the interaction. There’s going to be a lot of display during brunch. Chefs will be talking to guests. It’s all very immersive.”

Among the dishes that are already creating a stir is the Spicy Lamb Mala. “It’s not your usual lamb,” he explains. “We sous vide it so the juices are intact, and then sear it. That slight burn on the outside, soft inside — that’s the kind of texture people in Hyderabad are really enjoying.”

To wash it all down, Sakura Royale brings in a brand-new cocktail lineup: Kyoto Sundown, KOKO Paloma, and Basil Refresca among others. But the undisputed champ remains the Gari Picante. “On a Saturday night, We have had 12 of those ordered from one table.”

You absolutely have to try the Laksa soup — that spicy coconut broth is so creamy and comforting, it’s honestly all you need. It's rich, wholesome, and has just the right kick of heat. Pair it with their spicy or salted edamame — the best part? They come already peeled, so you can snack away without any fuss.

And if you are someone who doesn’t skip dessert (who does, really?), they have got some lovely homemade ice creams. Of course, the usual suspects like forbidden fruit and cheesecake are there too, but it’s the in-house creations that steal the show.

With three menus running alongside each other — regular, brunch, and the upcoming Father’s Day special (which includes a live saxophonist and themed cocktails) — KOKO is evolving into more than just a restaurant.

“And for our loyal guests,” he adds with a grin, “we have something called the KOKO VIP Card. If you are one of those guests with huge spends, you get the card — 10% off, priority seating are the perks. We already have 150 such guests.”

With upcoming plans like Tasting Thursdays, a curated set lunch for corporate diners, and a takeaway menu already live, KOKO Hyderabad is not just serving food — it’s setting the benchmark for refined Asian indulgence in the city.

“And we are just getting started,” the spokesperson signs off.