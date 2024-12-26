Ring in 2025 with Grandeur and Glamour at ITC Kakatiya, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As the countdown to 2025 is on, ITC Kakatiya invites you to an extravagant New Year Gala that promises to be an unforgettable celebration. With themed festivities, electrifying music, and luxurious dining options, ITC Kakatiya is set to transform New Year’s Eve into a night of absolute glamour and joy.

Experience the countdown to midnight across multiple venues, where the vibrant beats, sparkling drinks, and lavish decor create the perfect ambiance to welcome 2025. Choose from two spectacular offerings:

Gala Dinner Poolside: Priced at ₹4,799 + taxes per person, this exclusive event features live music, delectable cuisine, and select beverages under the starlit sky by the pool.

Gala Dinner: At ₹3,999 + taxes per person, enjoy a lively DJ night paired with a curated menu of fine food and soft beverages, designed to delight your senses.

Whether you’re planning an intimate evening or a lively celebration with friends and family, ITC Kakatiya offers group deals to make your night even more special.





Date: December 31, 2024

Venue: ITC Kakatiya, Hyderabad