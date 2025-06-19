Roast CCX: A Coffee and Culinary Wonderland in Banjara Hills

The moment you step into Roast CCX, you are swept into a world where coffee isn’t just a beverage—it’s a culture, an experience, a full-blown spectacle. Located in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, this isn’t your regular café. This is a 60,000 square feet coffee and culinary playground, and trust me, you are going to need a good amount of time (and appetite) to soak it all in.











Start your journey on the ground floor—where a gorgeous pastry shop welcomes you with the sweet scent of freshly baked croissants and cheesecakes. The space is vast—15,000 square feet of pure indulgence. But this, as they say, is just the beginning.









Take a few steps and you will find yourself in the Coffee Lab. This isn’t just for show. Real coffee education happens here. From brewing classes to barista training, this is where people come to understand the soul of the bean. The lab is dotted with quirky contraptions, vintage coffee brewers, and a section that’s slowly taking shape as a museum dedicated to the world of coffee.





Move along and you reach the Chef’s Table. An intimate space where food and coffee take center stage in a curated dining experience. It’s perfect for a group of friends or that one special meal you want to remember. Speaking of special, there’s even a 37-seater private theater where you can sip your favorite brew and watch a film. I mean, where else?



Head upstairs and the sensory overload continues. This floor is 10,000 square feet of bakery and food innovation. The Dough Mixing Station feels like a set out of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, except everything’s real, functional, and sparkling clean. I had to wear a headgear, and still felt like I was underdressed next to those shining machines. The smell of rising dough wafts through the air, and there’s this fascinating chamber where the dough rests and rises ever so slowly—like it’s meditating before becoming your next favourite pastry. Then there’s this water cut machine slicing through the dough like a laser from the future. But the crown jewel of Roast CCX? The Loring S70 Peregrine Roaster. It’s a beast. The kind of machine that makes coffee geeks stop mid-sentence. It can roast up to 70 kilos of green beans in one go. With its cyclone furnace technology, it operates with 80% less fuel and emits significantly less carbon. The entire roasting process—from vacuum loading to hot air convection, to even the degassing of the beans—is a performance. Every step is about preserving flavour, reducing bitterness, and crafting that perfect cup. And what a cup it is! If you are new to this place, start with the Cold Brew Platter—six glasses, each one bursting with a unique flavour. My personal favourite? Tender Coconut Cold Brew—delicate, mellow, and a true summer stunner. But don’t skip Bailey's Irish Cream And if you are feeling adventurous, try the Apple Cinnamon Nitro Brew. Imagine raspberry liquid dripping through coffee, infused with nitro, and fizzed to perfection. Sounds mad? Tastes divine. Now, let’s talk about food. The variety here is overwhelming—in the best way possible. Over 600 items on the menu, but each one thoughtfully curated. They have an interesting breakfast platter, which can be a meal in itself. However, there are options aplenty if you are planning lunch, dinner or even a coffee meet up.

