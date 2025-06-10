Rev Your Engines for a Father’s Day Brunch at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace

Hyderabad: This Father’s Day, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace is shifting into high gear with an unforgettable brunch celebration at Seasonal Tastes. Crafted to honour dads in a bold and exciting way, the event blends gourmet indulgence, high-octane style, and heartfelt moments into a truly memorable afternoon.

As guests arrive, they’ll be greeted by a striking display of powerful motorcycles—perfect for a leisurely stroll, photo ops, and conversations sparked by chrome and craftsmanship. A live band will amp up the energy, setting a spirited tone for a day of connection, celebration, and fun.

Every dad will be welcomed with a complimentary glass of sparkling wine to toast the occasion. Whisky lovers can also enjoy a 20% discount on select single malts by the bottle, adding a special touch to their afternoon. To capture the joy of the day, instant photo prints and live caricature portraits will be available, turning warm moments into lasting keepsakes.

The brunch menu is a culinary ride of its own—carefully curated dishes inspired by bold flavours and the spirit of adventure. It’s a spread designed not just to satisfy, but to celebrate.

Combining a love for bikes, top-tier cuisine, and quality time with family, this Father’s Day brunch at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace promises a celebration that dads and their loved ones will remember long after the last bite.

Event Details:

 Date: Sunday, 15th June 2025

 Time: 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM

 Venue: Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace