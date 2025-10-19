Zuma Abu Dhabi: Where Consistency Meets Craft

When a restaurant carries the weight of a global legacy, expectations are naturally sky-high. And yet, some places don’t just meet those expectations—they glide past them with effortless ease. That’s the feeling one walks away with after a leisurely evening at Zuma, Abu Dhabi’s celebrated Japanese izakaya. Eleven years in, the restaurant continues to thrive on a clear, simple philosophy—impeccable consistency and an unwavering commitment to the guest experience.

Zuma isn’t a traditional izakaya—but it’s deeply inspired by the spirit of one. “Zuma actually means a move away from the traditional,” a restaurant representative explains, adding, “It’s a Japanese izakaya, but not in the conventional sense. Izakaya is an informal drinking establishment—where most traditional izakayas are drinks with bites that come to the table. Ours is very much inspired by that, but not exactly the same.”

The dining experience here is designed to flow at its own rhythm. There are no appetizers and mains arriving in a fixed order. Instead, dishes glide in slowly, one after the other, setting an unhurried pace for the evening. “The idea is that the food comes to the table slowly and steadily throughout the experience. We don’t put all the food at once,” the team explains. “Just a slow flow until the end of the experience.”

Central to Zuma’s charm are its three kitchens—each with a distinct role to play. There’s the Robata Grill, inspired by Japanese fishermen who would build small fires on their boats to cook their fresh catch. Then comes the Sushi Station, where delicate pieces are crafted with precision. And finally, the main kitchen, home to many of Zuma’s signature dishes.

The bestsellers here mirror the diversity of its guests. “A lot of our local guests like the roasted whole potato, our signature steak, the spicy beef tenderloin, and the grilled sweet pork,” says the team. “A more western demographic prefers sushi or new style sashimi with a bit of sauce. The menu is varied enough that everybody can have their own experience.”

Behind the kitchen stands Pawl Kazanowski, a Polish chef with extensive experience in Asian cuisine. The global DNA of the brand traces back to its founder, Rainer Becker, a German chef with an Asian culinary background. He opened the first Zuma in London in 2008. Since then, the brand has expanded to over 30 venues worldwide, including pop-ups. “Japan is opening soon in Hokkaido,” the team shares. “In the UAE, there will soon be two to three in Dubai and one in Abu Dhabi.”

So what sets this particular Zuma apart from other restaurants in town? The answer comes without hesitation. “The number one is guest experience followed by consistency. Everything from the ingredients the chefs use to the ice being cut is absolutely important. There’s no second place for it,” says the hotel spokesperson.

That uncompromising approach extends to sourcing too. Ingredients come from across the globe—black cod from Alaska, Chilean sea bass from South America, soft shell crab from Myanmar, sweet corn, fresh wasabi and premium fish from Japan. “If we can’t get the specific ice for our drinks, we would rather not serve the drink at all than compromise,” they add.

The experience doesn’t end at the table. Zuma’s ambience is a thoughtful composition of wood, glass, steel, and stone. Every element is intentional—even the rocks behind the kitchen. “Those were specifically brought in. One of our venues in Saudi delayed opening because their rocks were taking forever to arrive,” the spokesperson laughs. “They refused to open until they had them.”