Kadhale: A Love Letter to South Indian Flavours in the Heart of Secunderabad

Walk into Kadhale, and you are instantly enveloped in the warmth of home. A cheerful “Namaskaram” greets you at the door, the air carries a faint trace of ghee and filter coffee, and the ambience quietly evokes a sense of belonging. For Siddharth, co-founder of Kadhale, that homely feeling isn’t incidental—it’s the core philosophy behind the restaurant.





The seeds for Kadhale were sown more than a decade ago, in the corridors of CBIT, Hyderabad, where Sidharth and his business partner studied engineering together. “Back in college, we actually proposed to run our canteen,” he recalls with a smile. “We have wanted to do something in the food industry since 2013.”

Life took the two friends down different paths—corporate jobs, overseas education, and even a few failed ventures. “At one point, I was working with Capgemini and later with a tech company, managing school clients. My partner returned from the U.S. in 2017, and we began toying with ideas again.” That led to their first food venture, Aromale, in 2019—just months before the pandemic hit.









While Aromale weathered the storm, Kadhale was quietly taking shape in their minds. “We have been ideating on Kadhale since 2017. The concept matured slowly. We were clear about two things: it had to be vegetarian, and it had to reflect our love for South Indian cuisine.”

The name Kadhale—a Tamil word for “love” or “beloved”—was born out of their original idea, Aarambham, which didn’t materialise due to trademark issues. “But the idea of love remained central. South Indian food is full of warmth and simplicity—it only felt right to give it a name that reflected that sentiment.”





From the outset, the focus was clear: honest, nourishing, regional food. “South Indian cuisine is simple, nutritious and largely based on fermentation and steaming. Think idlis, dosas—it’s food you can eat daily. It’s for everyone.”



But while the foundation is humble, the execution is thoughtful and deliberate. The menu draws from across the southern states. “You will find dosas inspired by Tamil Nadu like our Chettinadu Ghee Masala Dosa, others from Rayalaseema, and even Karnataka influences. It’s regional, it’s rooted, and it’s done with love.”



Love, in fact, spills over into every aspect of the experience—from the food to the people serving it. “We train our staff to treat every customer like a guest walking into our home. We are not just serving a meal; we are hosting someone. That’s the difference.”



Even in the pricing, inclusivity is key. “We wanted to make our food accessible. For the ambience, quality of ingredients, and attention to detail—our pricing is on the affordable side. We didn’t want to alienate students or families.”



The setting matches the food—simple, minimal, and quietly elegant. “We have had people tell us the food feels like it’s straight from a home kitchen. That’s the best compliment.”



As for customer favourites, there’s a clear list: Chettinadu Ghee Masala Dosa, Ghee Podi Idli and the ever-popular South Indian Thali, which is known to sell out quickly. “Our panasakaya Biryani and the Veg Liver Fry are also gaining popularity. And don’t miss our Filter Coffee—we source it straight from a farmer in Chikmagalur. It’s farm-to-cup, and it’s something we are very proud of.”



Kadhale doesn’t believe in static menus. The Thali changes daily, and new dishes are introduced periodically. “We recently added Paneer Takatak and it’s already getting great feedback.”

The team also celebrates Indian festivals with special offerings. “For Ugadi, we served a full Thali on banana leaves. It’s our way of staying connected to tradition and giving people something special.”

So what’s next? Expansion plans are in the works, but cautiously. “We are looking at spaces, yes. But the idea is to retain the soul of what Kadhale is. It’s not just about opening more outlets—it’s about keeping that feeling of love intact.”



And love, after all, is what Kadhale is built on. From two friends with an old dream, to a Secunderabad favourite that serves warm, soulful South Indian meals—Kadhale is a reminder that food, at its best, is about connection, comfort, and care.

