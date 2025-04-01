Hodd’s Cocktail Bar Hosts Exclusive Bar Takeover with Roku Gin

Hyderabad: In celebration of Women’s Month, Hodd’s Cocktail Bar at Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli, in collaboration with Roku Gin, brought together an exceptional lineup of globally acclaimed women bartenders for an unforgettable evening of mixology.

As the evening came to life, Hodd’s Cocktail Bar transformed into a haven for mixology enthusiasts with an exclusive bar takeover celebrating the artistry of Roku Gin. Apoorva Kohli captivated guests with her signature cocktails—Mint Condition, Toki Tikki, Peru Lah, and Namma Kappi while Demitria Dana Paramita showcased her creations- Mrs Cold, Peanut & Jelly, Ispahan, and Acaraki. Kartika Killianpur brought a sophisticated touch with Moringa, Toki Mon, Golden Tide, and Boulevardier, while Nayanika Dhar elevated the experience with The Sixth Sense, Osaka Boulevardier, Prefecture, and Miss Old Fashioned. Each cocktail was a testament to the versatility of Roku Gin, blending innovation with time-honoured craftsmanship.

The event commenced with "A Pour for Progress," a masterclass designed to inspire and educate aspiring professionals in the hospitality industry. Led by industry leaders Apoorva Kohli, Head Bartender, Wild, Winner of the Blend & 50 Best Bars Scholarship, 2023, Demitria Dana Paramita, Owner Hats Bar, Jakarta, Global Finalist of the Blend & 50 Best Bars Scholarship, 2023, Kartika Killianpur, Bartender, Papa’s Mumbai, Global Finalist of Roku & 50 Best Bars Scholarship, 2024 and Nayanika Dhar, Manager, Hodd’s; the session delved into their journey of breaking barriers, honing their craft, and thriving on an international stage. From mastering spirits to curating award-winning cocktails, their stories reflected resilience, passion, and excellence. Attendees gained hands-on experience in crafting bespoke cocktails while exploring the delicate artistry of Japanese gin.

Guests immersed themselves in an electrifying atmosphere, savoring exquisitely crafted cocktails, engaging in dynamic conversations, and witnessing the mastery of mixology up close. The perfect harmony of creativity, craftsmanship, and top-tier spirits curated an extraordinary experience, setting a new benchmark for cocktail indulgence.

Speaking on the occasion, Piyush Sharma, Director of Food and Beverage, Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli, said: “We are always looking for ways to elevate our guest experiences, and this collaboration with Roku Gin was a perfect representation of our commitment to innovation and excellence. The response from the patrons has been phenomenal, and it encourages us to continue curating such premium experiences.”

Nayanika Dhar, Manager, Hodd’s, said: “At Hodd’s, we strive to redefine luxury and creativity in mixology. Collaborating with Roku Gin and these exceptional women bartenders allowed us to bring a world-class cocktail experience to Hyderabad. The enthusiasm from our guests has been truly inspiring.”

Apoorva Kohli – Head Bartender, Wild: “It was an absolute honour to be part of this incredible takeover. Each cocktail was crafted to highlight the finesse of Roku Gin, and seeing guests appreciate the artistry behind each drink was immensely rewarding.”

Demitria Dana Paramita, Owner, Hats: "Introducing global cocktail culture to a new audience is always a remarkable experience. The enthusiasm and curiosity of the guests truly elevated the event, making it an unforgettable celebration of fine craftsmanship and innovation in mixology.”

Kartika Killianpur, Bartender, Papa’s added: “Mixology is more than just creating drinks; it’s about telling a story through flavours. Roku Gin’s botanicals provided the perfect canvas for us to craft unique and memorable cocktails.”

With a commitment to quality, innovation, and curating immersive experiences, Hodd’s Cocktail Bar continues to set new benchmarks in Hyderabad’s dynamic cocktail culture. This exclusive event reinforced its status as a premier destination for fine spirits and exceptional mixology.