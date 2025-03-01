TIGA: A Culinary Journey Through Singapore and Malaysia

The Leela Hyderabad threw open the doors to its newest restaurant— TIGA. This authentic Singaporean, Malay, and Chinese eatery is led by renowned chefs Albert Rayan and Shah, who bring with them a wealth of experience and a passion for sharing the flavours of their homeland.

“The great thing about this place is that it’s Singaporean food,” says Rajesh Gopalakrishnan, General Manager of The Leela Hyderabad. “Singaporean food has all the essence of the people who came into Singapore – the Chinese, Malays, and Indians. It’s a unique blend of flavours and cultures.” Chef Albert Rayan, with 40 years of cooking experience, is the driving force behind TIGA’s menu. “This is a Kaya Bao,” he explains, holding up a steamed bun. “Kaya is like a coconut jam, which we traditionally use in Singapore. It’s a breakfast thing.” The Kaya Bao is just one of the many authentic dishes on offer at TIGA, each carefully crafted to transport diners to the streets of Singapore.











For Chef Shah, who has spent nearly 20 years perfecting his craft, the vision for TIGA is clear. “My boss said, ‘I need to visit Penang or Singapore If I want to eat fried rice and Char Kway Teow' Why not create a nice restaurant in our hotel?” The result is a menu that showcases the best of Malay and Singaporean cuisine, from Nasi Goreng Kampung to Mee Goreng Mamak.













“Nasi Goreng Kampung is a village-style fried rice,” Chef Shah explains. “Kampung is a village in Malaysia. It’s a budget food, made with whatever ingredients are available. It’s become a signature dish in Malaysia, and we are proud to serve it here at TIGA.”

One of the standout features of TIGA is its commitment to authenticity. Chef Albert is adamant that the only way to truly experience Singaporean and Malay cuisine is to share it. “Communal eating is a big thing in our culture,” he says. “We want people to gather around the table, share dishes, and enjoy the experience together.” This emphasis on sharing and community is reflected in the restaurant’s design, with round tables and open kitchens creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere. “We want our guests to feel like they are part of something special,” says Rajesh Gopalakrishnan, adding, “We're not just serving food – we are sharing a piece of culture.” At TIGA, guests can immerse themselves in an array of flavours and textures that showcase the best of Singaporean and Malay cuisine. From the delicate sweetness of the Kaya Bao to the spicy kick of the Nasi Goreng Kampung, every dish reflects the chefs’ dedication to authenticity and quality. As Chef Albert says, “The only way to enjoy Asian food, especially Singaporean and Malay food, is to share it. We want our guests to experience the real deal, with all the flavours and traditions that come with it.” At TIGA, that’s exactly what you will get – a true taste of Singapore and Malaysia, served with love and a commitment to authenticity.

















