Burma Burma launches retail offerings

Hyderabad: Shop Burma Burma, the retail arm of the renowned Burmese specialty restaurant Burma Burma, is bringing the authentic taste of Burmese food and culture to your home with its new range of ready-to-cook sauces, pastes, and snacks. These delightful, easy-to-cook, and 100% vegetarian offerings include Maungs Chilli Garlic Paste, Chilli Garlic Oil Drizzle, and the beloved Burmese snack - Lotus Stem Chips - Raw Mango in a new flavor. These additions join the already popular signature retail products such as Khowsuey Curry Paste, Malar Stir Fry Sauce, Spicy Laphet (Burmese Tea Leaf Dressing), Balachaung, Burmese Seasoning, and Lotus Stem Chips (Original).

Crafted in-house using the finest quality ingredients, these versatile flavor enhancers allow you to effortlessly prepare Burmese-style dishes for your friends and family at home. A must-have in every food enthusiast's pantry, these retail products add a delicious touch to stir-fries, rice, noodle-based dishes, or any international cuisine you choose to cook. As an extension of Burma Burma's cherished Burmese culinary heritage, the retail offering also includes a selection of ready-to-cook sauces and pastes, snacks, spice mixes, as well as handpicked signature teas, artisanal ice creams, t-shirts, and unique souvenirs from Burma.

Packaged aesthetically in special gift boxes and available in various curated combinations, these items make perfect gifts for the festive season. You can find them at Burma Burma, Knowledge City, Hyderabad, or order online through the Shop Burma Burma website and popular delivery platforms such as Amazon, Swiggy, and Zomato.

This retail line is an amalgamation of forgotten recipes, cherished memories, distinct flavors, and a rich culture. Inspired by Burma Burma co-founder Ankit Gupta's mother's treasured refrigerator filled with Burmese ingredients, the range of retail products brings quintessential Burmese flavors to your everyday meals. From mouth-watering spice mixes to crunchy chips and toppings, and essential sauces to elevate your stir-fries, rice, and noodle dishes within minutes, Shop Burma Burma encourages you to explore the unique and lesser-known cuisine from our neighboring country. With signature offerings like the Khowsuey Curry Paste, Malar Stir Fry Sauce, and Balachaung, this is your chance to create traditional Burmese dishes like Oh No Khowsuey, Thokes, Noodle Bowls, or simply enhance your favorite international meals.

Ankit Gupta, Co-founder of Burma Burma, expressed, "With the launch of Burma Burma's new retail offering, we come closer to bringing the taste of Burma from our family kitchen to yours. Burma Burma is not just a restaurant but a celebration of the spirit of Burmese culture and life. With our retail offering of ready-to-cook pastes, spice mixes, crunchy nuts and toppings, and essential sauces, we hope to add the special flavors to your home cooking."

A few must try picks include Maungs Chilli Garlic Paste, Chilli Garlic Oil Drizzle, Lotus Stem Chips - Raw Mango. Burma Burma's signature retail offering includes: Khowsuey Curry Paste, Malar Stir Fry Sauce, Balachaung.

Tea Beyond Chai: Tea connects the Burmese in the almost the same ways that chai connects us. Tea, integral to Burmese life, is not just savoured as a drink but eaten too & no meal is complete without it. The Tea offering is extensive, well researched & unlike any other in the country. Shop Burma Burma stays true to its roots with a Burmese Tea offering an extensive selection of tea-blends that ranges from black to oolong to herbal variants, along with specials like Camomile Blossoms, Ginseng Oolong &Ayurveda Teatox, sourced straight from Burmese tea estates.

offers a range of six artisanal ice creams in unique flavours. Inspired by childhood flavours & classic ingredients with a touch of nostalgia, the artisanal ice creams are fresh, creamy, & delicious. Made in-house, in small batches, these include