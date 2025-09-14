Fusion on the Plate: Chef Mohit Mishra Talks Food, Thalis & More

Food at the Udaipur Marriott Hotel is more than just dining—it’s an experience. From Rajasthani thalis to fusion meze platters, Chef Mohit Mishra and his team are curating dishes that celebrate tradition while adding a contemporary touch. In this candid conversation, Chef Mishra talks about his inspirations, signature menus, and what makes dining at the Marriott truly unique.

You have created something unique—the Rajasthani Meze Platter. What’s the idea behind it?

We did a fusion. Usually, you have a Turkish Meze Platter. Here, we call it the Rajasthani Meze Platter. Instead of regular hummus and pita, we have given it a local twist. For example, the yellow dip is Tadka Labneh—that’s regular labneh but with a Rajasthani-style tadka. Then there’s Papad Paneer Dip, Bajre ki Raab Hummus, and even a Garlic Chutney Dip. Guests may remember the garlic chutney from our thali, and now we have reimagined it as a dip. Instead of the usual pita, we serve Bajra Pita—a healthier, local version.

Speaking of thalis, how do you design them for such a diverse guest profile?

When we were planning, we couldn’t decide on just one thali because Rajasthani cuisine has so much to offer. So we came up with three thalis. The first is the Mewar Thali, available in both veg and non-veg, which has maximum representation of Rajasthani dishes. The second is our Dal Baati Exclusive Thali, which features classics like Gatta Curry and Panchmel Dal. That way, if guests are staying for one or two nights, they can try different thalis at different meals.

Your chutneys seem to have a lot of character. What makes them special?

Our chutneys are stone-ground. For example, the mint chutney has coriander, mint, green chillies, black salt, and lemon. We grind it the traditional way, on a stone grinder, which brings out the flavours. Even the garlic chutney is made like that. It makes a big difference.

What do locals enjoy the most when they dine at the Udaipur Marriott Hotel?

Surprisingly, Pindi Chole and Kodi Pulao (chicken pulao) are our most popular dishes among locals. Non-vegetarians love the Kodi Pulao with Bagara Annam. For vegetarians, Amritsari Chole Kulche is a big hit. On weekends, many also come for our buffets, which have Indian, Thai, Chinese, Spanish, and Western dishes.

You also serve world cuisines. How do you balance that with local flavours?

Each section has something unique. For example, we serve authentic Neapolitan Pizza, which no other hotel in Udaipur is doing right now. Our buffets feature rare seafood like Black Cod from the North Pacific Ocean and New Zealand Lamb Chops. At the same time, our Indian kitchens remain strong with Rajasthani and regional specialties.

Tell us about the thali dining experience—what makes it special?

Our thali is fixed and unlimited, but most guests don’t ask for repeats except for Laal Maas. In the Dal Baati Thali, we serve Kadhi, Gatte ki Sabzi, Panchmel Dal, Boondi ka Raita, pickles, onions, Mirchi ke Tipore, and three kinds of Churma—atta, besan, and rose. The rose churma is special because we use roses from our own garden. Traditionally, the baatis are dipped in ghee, but since many guests find that too heavy, we now keep it lighter while still offering extra ghee for those who want it.

Running such a big kitchen must take a lot of planning. How big is your team?

Right now, I have about 50 chefs. We operate with multiple kitchens—live kitchens for all-day dining, a banquet kitchen, a bakery, a butchery, and separate vegetarian and non-vegetarian prep areas. With 226 rooms and up to 450 guests at full occupancy, plus banquets of up to 1,000 people, the scale is massive. That’s why we need so many chefs.

What next for guests coming to Udaipur Marriott Hotel?

We are opening Ayana, our rooftop restaurant, very soon. It will focus on authentic Awadhi and Hyderabadi cuisine—think haleem, nalli nihari, biryani. It’s going to be a very special addition to our offerings.