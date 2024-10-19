Elevate Your Senses: Expertly Crafted Cocktails at Hyatt’s Hodd’s

On a relaxed Friday evening, Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli’s Hodd’s Cocktail Bar played host to an exclusive bar takeover event, showcasing the esteemed spirits of Suntory. Led by Portfolio Advocate Tanvi Dandekar, the event was a masterclass in mixology, featuring an exquisite selection of cocktails designed to tantalise the taste buds.

The evening’s signature cocktails showcased Tanvi’s expertise, with each drink carefully crafted to highlight the unique characteristics of Suntory’s spirits. The Classic Toki Highball, featuring Suntory Toki whisky, was a smooth and refreshing delight, while the Classic Roku & Tonic showcased the floral notes of Roku gin. The Haku Lychee Martini, infused with the sweet essence of lychee, was outstanding.

As guests mingled and savoured the thoughtfully curated cocktails, Tanvi shared her passion for experimenting with flavours and sharing the stories behind each spirit. “Hosting the Suntory bar takeover at Hodd’s has been an incredible experience,” she said, adding, “I am passionate about experimenting with flavours and sharing the stories behind each spirit. This evening truly celebrates the art of mixology and the connections it fosters among people.”

For Tanvi, the art of mixology is about more than just tasting; it’s about enjoying the journey that each sip offers. “Through our curated cocktails, we aim to create memorable moments and inspire guests to appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into each drink,” she explained.

Piyush Sharma, F&B Manager at Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli, echoed Tanvi’s sentiments, emphasising the hotel’s commitment to exceptional quality and innovation. “At Hodd’s Cocktail Bar, we always strive to bring extraordinary experiences to our patrons,” he said. “This collaboration with Suntory is planned to provide the best cocktail experience to our guests. We are proud to host such events that celebrate both innovation and tradition in cocktail-making.”

As the evening unfolded, guests were treated to a unique array of cocktails crafted using age-old flavours and innovative mixology techniques. From the Toki Toffee Apple, featuring whisky, caramel, and fresh green apple juice, to the Roku Haru Blossom, a gin-based cocktail with cherry, peach, and lime juice, each drink was a masterful blend of flavours.

For Tanvi, the choice of flavours was deliberate, seeking to provide a sweet and fruity contrast to the spicy flavours often found in Hyderabad’s cuisine. “I just thought that a lot of Hyderabad’s food is influenced by spice, so maybe just a fruity, sweet beginning or ending to the meal was the thought process,” she explained.

As the night drew to a close, it was clear that Hodd’s Cocktail Bar had once again raised the bar, reaffirming its reputation in Hyderabad’s vibrant cocktail scene. With its commitment to exceptional quality and innovation, Hyatt’s Hodd’s Cocktail Bar is a must-visit destination for cocktail enthusiasts and casual visitors alike.