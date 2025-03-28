Nihari is a symbol of Delhi's rich cultural heritage: Chef Anurag Sharma

Hyderabad:Chef Anurag Sharma, an expert in Tandoor cooking, has curated a food pop-up Purani Delhi Ki Shaam experience at Momo Cafe, Courtyard by Marriott Hyderabad, to showcase the culinary flavors of old Delhi cuisine. In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, chef Anurag talks about his culinary philosophy and his curated menu to appease food lovers in Hyderabad.

Excerpts

Reshmi AR





Tell us about the idea behind curating the Purani Delhi Ki Shaam experience at Momo Cafe, Courtyard by Marriott Hyderabad?

We are beyond excited to bring 'Purani Delhi Ki Shaam' to Momo Café at Courtyard by Marriott Hyderabad—a dining experience that’s close to my heart. The idea behind this concept is simple: to take our guests on a nostalgic journey to the vibrant streets of Old Delhi, right here in the South. Finding those authentic Delhi flavors in Hyderabad is rare, and I wanted to recreate that magic for everyone who, like me, cherishes the charm of PuraniDilli.





For me, this is more than just a food festival—it’s a walk down memory lane. It reminds me of my childhood, the bustling lanes, the mouthwatering aromas, and the countless evenings spent indulging in street food with friends and family. Every dish on this menu has been thoughtfully curated to bring out the bold flavors, rich aromas, and soulful essence of Delhi’s culinary heritage. From iconic street food to indulgent Mughlai delicacies, each bite tells a story of tradition and passion.





Can you reveal the signature dishes you have lined up for the food pop-up, and what makes them special?

Chapli Kabab, NazakatiBoti Kabab, Murgh Rashni Kabab, Noorjahani Paneer Tikka, Subz MotiyaSheek, Rajma Galauti, Nalli Nihari, Murgh Masallam, Nargisi Kofta, Mughlai Gosht Lazeez, Jahangiri Gosht, Soya Chaap, Paneer Shikarpuri Kofta, Subz Navratan Korma, Chole bature and Jalebi.





How do you plan to transport guests to the streets of Old Delhi through your culinary creations?

At Momo Cafe, Courtyard by Marriott Hyderabad, we are transporting guests to the streets of Old Delhi through our culinary creations in many ways:

I have meticulously recreated traditional Delhi recipes, using authentic spices, herbs, and cooking techniques to evoke the bold flavors of Old Delhi. Even by using locally sourced ingredients to ensure the highest quality and flavor in our dishes.

Our menu is designed to resemble the food carts found on the streets of Old Delhi. The chaat, kebabs, and parathas replicate the exact flavors and textures of Old Delhi's street food scene.

By combining these elements, we're creating an immersive culinary experience that will transport our guests to the vibrant streets of Old Delhi."





What role do traditional spices and ingredients play in your Purani Delhi Ki Shaam menu?

Traditional spices and ingredients are the heart and soul of our Purani Delhi Ki Shaam menu, bringing to life the rich culinary legacy of Old Delhi.

Our chefs have meticulously crafted signature spice blends using essential ingredients like cumin, coriander, cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves, ensuring every dish carries the bold and distinct flavors that define Delhi’s iconic cuisine. We also prioritize fresh, locally sourced produce to maintain authenticity and elevate the taste.

To stay true to tradition, we’ve incorporated ghee, mustard oil, and urad dal, which are essential to Old Delhi’s cooking. These elements not only enhance the depth of flavor but also add a nostalgic warmth to every bite.

By embracing these time-honored spices and ingredients, we’ve recreated the magic of PuraniDilli, offering our guests an immersive culinary experience—one that is rich in aroma, taste, and tradition.





Are there any innovative twists or modern interpretations of classic PuraniDilli dishes that guests can expect to try?

While we are deeply committed to preserving the authentic flavors and time-honored techniques of PuraniDilli cuisine, we are also excited to add a touch of innovation to the experience.

Our chefs have thoughtfully reimagined iconic dishes, blending traditional recipes with modern flavors, ingredients, and presentation styles to create something truly special. Whether you’re a purist or an adventurous foodie, there’s something to surprise and delight your palate.

We’ve also introduced live stations with a contemporary twist, where classic PuraniDilli flavors meet modern techniques, adding an interactive and dynamic element to the dining experience. This fusion of tradition and innovation makes every dish a celebration of the past and the present, offering guests the best of both worlds.





Which dish from the Purani Delhi Ki Shaam menu is closest to your heart, and why is it significant to you?

The dish closest to my heart from our Purani Delhi Ki Shaam menu is the ‘Gosht Nihari'. This iconic dish holds a special place in my heart for several reasons. Growing up in Delhi, I have fond memories of my grandmother cooking nihari for special occasions. Her recipe, passed down through generations, was a labor of love that required patience, dedication, and a deep understanding of spices.

Nihari is more than just a dish; it is a symbol of Delhi's rich cultural heritage. This slow-cooked stew has been a staple of Old Delhi's cuisine for centuries, with each family having its own secret recipe.

I knew I had to include nihari in our Purani Delhi Ki Shaam menu. It was a way for me to pay homage to my grandmother's cooking and to share a piece of my childhood with our guests. For me, Dilliki Nihari is more than just a dish; it is a connection to my heritage, my family, and my childhood. I am thrilled to share this beloved recipe with our guests and hope it becomes a favorite for them as well.