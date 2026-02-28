Power up Your Plate: Quick Protein Rich Recipes

Protein is the building block of good health — it fuels your energy, supports muscle strength, and keeps you fuller for longer. This World Protein Day, celebrate nutrition made simple with Godrej Jersey and Godrej Yummiez. We’ve put together a few quick, delicious, and protein-rich recipes you can whip up at home using everyday ingredients. Each bite is packed with taste, convenience, and the power of quality protein.



Here are some of the Quick Protein rich recipes that you can try at home



One pan Chicken Sausage & Anda













Ingredients

· 4 Godrej Yummiez Chicken Sausages (approx 200g), diced



· 2 eggs



· ¾ cup leftover thick gravy or onion-tomato masala



· 1 tbsp butter or oil



· Salt, pepper, chilli flakes



· Fresh dhania



Method



Step 1



Heat butter or oil in a wide pan. Add diced chicken sausages and sauté till lightly browned.



Step 2



Add leftover gravy and cook till slightly thick and bubbling.



Step 3



Make two small wells in the masala. Crack one egg into each well. Season with salt, pepper and chilli flakes.



Step 4



Cover with a lid and cook on low heat for 3–4 minutes until egg whites set but yolk stays soft.



Step 5



Finish with fresh dhania and serve straight from the pan with toasted bread.



Estimated Protein



Sausages (200g) → ~40–44g



2 eggs → ~12g



Total dish: ~52–56g protein



Per serving: ~26–28g protein





High-Protein Chicken Nugget Power Bowl

Ingredients



· 1 serving Chicken Nuggets (6–8 nuggets = 16g protein)



· 3 tbsp hummus



· ½ cucumber, diced



· 1 tbsp onion slivers (optional but recommended)



· 1 tsp chilli oil



· 1 tbsp toasted salted sunflower seeds



· Fresh dhania



· Squeeze of lemon



· Pinch chaat masala



· 1 roasted daal papad (microwave / airfryer)



Method



Step 1



Cook nuggets till golden and crisp. Roughly chop.



Step 2



Toss chopped nuggets in a tiny bit of melted butter with a pinch smoked paprika and kasuri methi.



Step 3



Spread hummus at the base of a shallow bowl. Add nuggets, cucumber and onion.



Step 4

Drizzle chilli oil. Add lemon squeeze and a light pinch chaat masala.



Step 5



Top with sunflower seeds, fresh dhania and lightly crushed roasted papad .Serve with roasted papad pieces on the side for scooping.



Protein Calculation



Total per bowl:



Approximately 24–25g protein















Ingredients (1 large roll)

120g Paneer



80g thick Curd (about 4 tbsp)



1 tsp milagai podi



1 small green chilli



2 garlic cloves



Few curry leaves



Salt



Squeeze of lime



1 leftover chapati or paratha



















Method (5 Steps)

Step 1



Add paneer, thick curd, milagai podi, green chilli, lime and salt to a mixer. Blend until smooth and creamy like a spread.



Step 2



Heat 1 tsp oil in a small pan. Add crushed garlic and curry leaves. Let them crackle and turn aromatic.



Step 3



Pour this hot tempering into the paneer spread and mix well.



Step 4



Heat leftover chapati or paratha on a pan until warm and soft.



Step 5



Spread a thick layer of the whipped paneer generously. Roll tightly and serve.

Protein Calculation (Approximate)

120g Paneer → 22–24g protein



80g Curd → 3–4g protein



1 Chapati → ~3g protein



Total per roll: Approximately 28–31g protein

