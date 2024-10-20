Chef Hameed’s Kashmiri Kitchen: A Culinary Journey Through the Valley

In a culinary journey that promises to delight the senses, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & HICC’s Food Exchange is hosting a Kashmiri Food Festival, showcasing the rich and aromatic flavours of the Valley. The festival, which runs until October 26, brings together the expertise of Chef Hameed from Baramulla, Kashmir, and Sous Chefs Om Prakash and Haleem.

As I sat down with Chef Hameed, his passion for Kashmiri cuisine was palpable. “I want to introduce people to authentic Kashmiri flavours,” he said, emphasising the importance of using traditional spices and ingredients. “We have brought around eight spices from Kashmir, including saffron, fennel, and Kashmiri red chilies.” These spices form the backbone of Kashmiri cuisine, and Chef Hameed is firm about staying true to traditional recipes.Sous Chef Om Prakash echoed this sentiment, highlighting the significance of Wazwan, a grand multi-course feast that symbolises Kashmiri culture and pride. “Wazwan is a traditional chef’s cuisine, passed down through generations,” he explained, adding, “We have invited chefs from Kashmir to ensure authenticity.”The festival’s offerings include an array of delectable dishes, such as Gushtaba, delicate meatballs cooked in creamy yogurt gravy; Tabakmaaz, succulent lamb ribs slow-cooked and fried to crispy perfection; Rogan Josh, a classic Kashmiri lamb dish; and Gosht Yakhni Shorba, a mutton shorba flavored with dalchini, black cardamom, peppers, and bay leaves. To experience the true essence of Kashmiri cuisine, guests can indulge in the traditional Wazwan feast, carefully crafted by Chef Hameed and his team using authentic Kashmiri spices and ingredients. Kokur Dhaniwal korma, Kokur Yakhni, Tabakh Maaz, Dum Aloo kashmiri, Akroot Tikki, Makhana tikki, Gucchi matar pulao were among other delectable dishes on display.As I sampled the dishes, the complexity and depth of Kashmiri cuisine became apparent. The use of traditional spices and ingredients transported me to the Valley, if only for a moment.Chef Hameed said, “Kashmiri cuisine offers a vast repertoire of dishes, and we're excited to showcase its diversity. Our daily-changing menu features both Waza and Brahmin traditions, offering a rich tapestry of flavors and textures for guests to explore.”Chef Hameed said, “We are excited to showcase the diversity of Kashmiri cuisine. Our daily-changing menu features both Waza and Brahmin traditions, offering guests the chance to experience the rich flavours and textures.”Chef Om Prakash shared his thoughts on the response to the festival: “Guests are enjoying the authentic taste. We have had great feedback, and the restaurant has been packed.”When asked about introducing permanent Kashmiri dishes to the regular menu at Novotel, Chef Om Prakash smiled: “Definitely, we will keep some popular dishes. We want to capture our guests’ hearts.”He also reflected on Kashmiri cuisine’s unique aspect: “Kashmiris use every part of the sheep. They respect their food and don’t waste anything.” This mindful approach to cooking is evident in each dish and made the Kashmiri Food Festival a truly unforgettable experience.