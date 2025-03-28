Popeyes Expands in Hyderabad with Third Store at Inorbit Mall

Hyderabad: Popeyes, the popular crunchy fried chicken brand known for its bold Cajun flavors and authentic recipes, continues to expand its footprint in Hyderabad. With the launch of its third store at Inorbit Mall, Gaurav Pande, Executive Vice President and Business Head of Popeyes India, shared his thoughts in an exclusive interaction with Deccan Chronicle. Operated by Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, the brand has ambitious plans for further expansion in the coming years.

How do you feel about Popeyes' expansion in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad has a strong base of millennials and Gen Z professionals, making it an ideal market for us. With this launch, we are getting closer to our core consumers. Compared to other cities, our expansion in Hyderabad has been relatively slow. This is only our third store here, but you will see many more outlets opening in the coming years.

How does the opening of the third store reflect Popeyes’ growth strategy in Hyderabad and the South?

The southern market is a key focus for us. While we have a presence in over 20 cities nationwide, a significant number of our stores are in the southern region. We are also present in nearly 14 cities in the north. The Inorbit Mall location is among the top spots in Hyderabad, and we have plans to expand further, with Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam on our priority list for the next four years.

Can you tell us about the unique food items available at your store?

Our signature chicken and chicken sandwich are two of our standout menu items. The secret lies in the preparation—our chicken is marinated for 12 hours with real spices, allowing the flavors to seep down to the bone. It is then hand-battered and breaded in-store, ensuring the signature crunchiness that our customers love.

What marketing strategies are you using to promote the new store and attract customers?

We primarily engage with customers through social media, as Gen Z and millennials are highly active online. On launch day, we offer special promotions, and word-of-mouth plays a big role in spreading awareness. Additionally, we use digital and local marketing strategies, focusing on corporate offices, business districts, residential societies, and colleges near our store locations.

What key performance indicators (KPIs) does Popeyes use to measure success?

Our biggest success indicators are customer ratings and repeat visits. Customers return to our stores because we provide high-quality, delicious, and crunchy food. Their feedback is essential in helping us maintain our standards and grow in the service industry.

To what extent has the menu been localized for Indian customers?

The new store features some of Popeyes' best-selling items, including the legendary Chicken Sandwich, signature fried chicken, and the spicy Hot & Messy Chicken. Recently, we introduced a range of flavored wings in six bold international flavors, which have quickly become customer favorites. Additionally, we offer a selection of delicious vegetarian burgers to cater to our vegetarian guests. Every dish is freshly prepared, ensuring consistent quality and great taste with every order.