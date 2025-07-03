Paradise launches India’s potpourri of kebabs

Hyderabad: In yet another new kebab treat, popular food chain Paradise launched a one-of-its-kind Kebab festival themed at NH44 (National Highway 44) of India celebrating the culinary journey of kebabs from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

The festival is not only about cherishing the delectable kebabs from regions that the national highway passes through, but also means binding on a national sentiment.

The longest highway of India NH44 which was earlier NH7 passes from Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and along the touches the states of Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

One can relish the sumptuous kebabs of the NH44 kebab festival at all the Paradise outlets as dine-in or take-away across the country. From Zafrani Kalmi Kebab from J&K, to Reshmi Malai Kebab from Madhya Pradesh, to Salem Chicken Tikka Kebab from Tamil Nadu; you name it you have it the kebab fest. Not to forget the Bhuna Chicken Tikka Kebab from Uttar Pradesh or Nilgiri Chicken Tikka Kebab from Telangana;Punjab’s Patiala Tangdi Kebab, Delhi’s Peshawari Tangdi Kebab and Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur Chicken Tikka Kebab. Vegetarians can avail the best of Maharashtra’s Thecha Paneer Tikka Kebab and Rajasthan’s Mathania Paneer Tikka Kebab. Rest assured, Paradise will serve it all maintaining the authentic taste and flavours prepared under the most hygienic conditions and their standard safety protocols.

Mr. Robinder Singh, COO – Paradise Food Court Pvt. Ltd. said, “This festival marks Paradise growing beyond Hyderabad as a national sentiment. People can bond over different varieties of kebabs from different states, authentic to the taste.”

This festive season, Paradise brings a special treat to all its outlets across cities, offering regional favourites made with handpicked spices sourced from across the country — ensuring every dish delivers the true taste of tradition,” said Mr. Swatantra Gautam, Vice President, Culinary, Paradise Food Court Pvt. Ltd. The food chain has acquired its place in the Limca Book of Records for ‘Most Biryanis Served In A Year’.

In 2017, Paradise catered over 70 lakh servings of biryani and in 2018 the numbers crossed over 90 lakh. Paradise also won the ‘Restaurant Serving The Best Biryani’ award at the Asia Food Congress and Golden Spoon Award at the India Food Forum in 2018. Through the years they have won several accolades and laurels from Telangana State Hotels Associations, GHMC, Times Food Award, Pride of Telangana and Lifetime Achievement Award to name a few.