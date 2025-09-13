 Top
Paradise Kukatpally to Host Musical Evening Tolly Night by Sarvikam

13 Sept 2025 2:11 PM IST

Popular food chain Paradise Biryani in a release said the event will be open to all the customers

A poster of the event (Photo by arrangement)

Popular food chain Paradise Biryani is hosting a musical evening ‘Tolly Night’ by Sarvikam – a city band known for recreating the Tollywood magic through their soulful renditions.

The live performance will be hosted at Paradise Kukatpally outlet on 13 th September at 7.30PM and will be open to all the customers.

One can enjoy the evening relishing sumptuous Paradise dinner while the band goes live with contemporary Telugu hits this weekend.


